Free at last, Rajamanickam happy to be back on the field

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Former referee T. Rajamanickam is looking to return to active football, after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) lifted his life ban on March 15.

The 70-year-old told tabla! that the FAS decision comes with the condition that he carry out programmes and activities to support anti-corruption drives and engagements within six months of the ban being lifted.

The former FIFA referee was sentenced to eight months' jail and fined $1,000 for accepting a $1,000 bribe from a football bookmaker.

He was supposed to arrange for the appointed Malaysian referee to be lenient to the Singapore team in a match with Kelantan on April 5, 1994.

Rajamanickam was handed a life ban from all football activities and removed from the FAS' referees list in 1994.

"It's definitely a very good feeling as I waited for a very long time for the ban to be lifted," he said. "I appealed a few times and I really appreciate that the FAS council took a decision in my favour.

"They must have thought that as a FIFA referee, I could contribute in different ways to football development in Singapore. I'm waiting for them to call me and then I'll do what I can."

Rajamanickam credits a close friend and Mr M. Lukshumayeh, a lawyer and former president of the Singapore Hockey Federation, for helping him get his ban lifted.

"I went through difficult times," he said. "My friends in the football circle never backed me. Even the referees' committee did not support me. People avoided me and once I was chased out of the Jalan Besar Stadium.

"But this friend of mine wrote a letter to the FAS on my behalf last year. Mr Lukshumayeh ensured it was to the point and not an emotional outburst. I believe I showed enough remorse."

Rajamanickam, who has officiated key matches, including the 1991 Liverpool-Arsenal Caltex Cup encounter, the 1993 SEA Games final and a Singapore-Malaysia friendly, calls himself "a victim of circumstances".

"I really regret what I did," he said. "It was not within my control. I made a mistake."

He said it was difficult to digest the ban because he was growing in stature as an international referee.

"Football is in my blood," he said. "I played and refereed for many years and I was a trainer with the SAF team for five years. It was tough to be out of the sport.

"But I followed football on TV and read about it in the newspapers. I still keep abreast of the laws and discuss the current matches with my friends."

He is happy for the tremendous support he received from his wife and two children and a few friends.

"I'm a free man now," he said. "I've already received invitations to referee.

"I did freelance work and am a happy pensioner looking after my three grandchildren with my wife. These keep me going."