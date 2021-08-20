Future bleak for Afghanistan's women athletes

While the Afghan cricket board and some former players insist that the Taliban leaders love cricket and will not hamper cricketing activities or harm cricketers or their families, there is no guarantee on how things will shape up in the coming weeks in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is currently lying seventh in the International Cricket Council T20I rankings, ahead of Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Perhaps more worrisome, is the thought of what the future holds for the country's women athletes.

In a country where girls have been targeted for attending school and their participation in any kind of outdoor sporting activity is considered a social stigma, the return of violent extremism will pose unimaginable challenges.

Founded in 2011, the Afghanistan women's football team have struggled for survival but was still seen as a symbol of breaking stereotypes and spreading the message of equality and freedom. Their gradual rise also encouraged players to report incidents of physical, mental and sexual abuse in spite of the dreadful circumstances in their country.

In July last year, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Fifa Ethics Committee found the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation Keramuddin Karim guilty of sexually abusing female players.

And, just as the winds of change were blowing for Afghan sportswomen, they find themselves in a situation where they can be pushed back to the dark period once again.

"Painful to see the dreams and hopes of Afghanistan women and girls are fading again," tweeted Khalida Popal, a former captain of the Afghanistan women's football team who fled her country and sought asylum in Denmark five years ago. "It's painful to witness that they are not allowed to dream again."

Wearing hoodie-style hijabs which were unveiled as a part of their jerseys in 2016, the Afghan women players were expected to set the ball rolling and conquer new frontiers. Now, it is the Sharia law and not football which everyone is discussing.

"Afghanistan is bleeding once again and this time it's bleeding damn hard," Popal said last month anticipating the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. "It's too much pain to take in, it's heart breaking to witness the result of all the years of hard work and sacrifices fade away.

"My girls are too scared of going to school or play soccer. No more hope for peace."

Many Afghan women athletes are now busy deactivating their handles and profiles on social media in a desperate attempt to save themselves from incurring the Taliban's wrath.

Indo-Asian News Service