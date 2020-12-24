Ganguly stirs controversy over endorsements

Serious questions are being asked about Sourav Ganguly's (right) integrity as president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

Many members are unhappy with the way the former national team captain has been signing personal contracts to become brand ambassador of companies while occupying an honorary position.

Moreover, these brands are rivals of BCCI's own sponsors. They plan to question Ganguly about these "multiple conflicts" at the BCCI's annual general meeting this week, reported the Times of India.

On Dec 14, Ganguly signed up as brand ambassador for edutech startup Classplus, which is the direct rival of Team India's shirt sponsor Byju's.

A few months ago, he began to endorse fantasy gamer My11Circle, whose rival Dream11 paid Rs222 crore ($40 million) to the BCCI to be the Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsor this year.

The 48-year-old is also an ambassador for an edible oil product for the Adani Group, which is a potential bidder for an IPL franchise, and sits on the board of JSW Cement, which owns 50 per cent of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"The list just doesn't end. And what is worse is that these conflicts are blatant," a BCCI member told the Times of India.

"He needs to explain what this is all about. Because if he wants to make money, he could have done it without occupying the BCCI chair. After all, he is a former India captain."

Historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha said recently: "Look at Ganguly - head of the board and representing some cricket fantasy game. This kind of greed for money among Indian cricketers is shocking.

"Why should Ganguly be doing all these things for a little extra money? Ethical standards go down if the president of the board behaves like this."

A report by TAM Sports, a media and advertising research company, has Ganguly among its top five in terms of endorsement values of sports celebrities. The other four are active cricketers.

Actually, Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president ended on July 26, following a Supreme Court directive that officials who have completed six successive years in the BCCI or state associations must go into a three-year cooling off period.

He was previously Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary and president, before he became the BCCI president in October last year.

Ganguly at the moment is occupied trying to hold on to his position.

In the new year, the Supreme Court will listen to a petition filed by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal to change sections in the new BCCI constitution about, among other things, extending Ganguly's tenure.

Ganguly is counting on the Supreme Court to scrap its own orders and restore the board's original administration.

He has been mum about the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

Ganguly's only response was when the Indian Express asked about this in July. He said that cement company JSW doesn't sponsor Delhi Capitals, so his role wasn't conflicted.

Mr Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24X7, the company behind My11Circle, told the Hindustan Times: "There is no relationship between the two (being the BCCI president and the face of our brand). Mr Sourav Ganguly has endorsed our brand since April 2019 and then became the BCCI president in October 2019.

"We are puzzled by this line of thought because we have no affiliation with the BCCI, therefore neither the brand nor Mr Ganguly has received any direct or indirect benefit owing to him holding the two positions simultaneously."

Mr Amrut Joshi, founder of Bangalore-based specialist sports law practice GameChanger Law Advisors, told the Hindustan Times that it is "rather odd from a legal, ethical and financial standpoint" for the head of a sports body to endorse an organisation competing with its principal sponsor.

"A well-governed sporting body would have a code of ethics in place which would allow for resolution of a conflict of interest complaint," he said.

Ganguly was first offered the role of IPL governing council chairman in October last year. But he insisted that he wanted to be the BCCI president.

"It was seen as a progressive step back then," a board member told The Times of India.

"Everybody thought that Ganguly coming on board as president would add value to the set-up. But it seems all he is interested in is signing up for brands."

According to the Hindustan Times, the cricket fraternity in India, including past and present players, are also deeply disappointed with Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president.

The domestic contracts he promised have not materialised, which has put, post-Covid 19, the livelihood of 6,500 players and 500 match officials at stake.

Indo-Asian News Service

