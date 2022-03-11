Gavaskar under fire over Warne comments

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is under fire over comments whether Shane Warne was the game's greatest ever spinner following the Australian icon's death.

Gavaskar, who is a respected commentator now, was one of a number of former players to pay tribute to Warne after he died while holidaying in Thailand last Saturday.

While the former Indian captain had plenty of kind words about the Australian, he pushed back when asked if Warne was the greatest ever spinner.

"No, I wouldn't say that no. For me the Indian spinners and (Sri Lankan) Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne," he told India Today.

Warne is widely considered the greatest ever spinner despite being second (708) on the Test wickets list after Muralitharan (800).

"Look at Shane Warne's record against India, it was pretty ordinary," said Gavaskar.

"In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because (India's) Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a five-for.

"Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don't think I would call him the greatest.

"Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book."

While the greatest spinner debate is a valid conversation, the timing of Gavaskar's call was questioned.

As tributes flowed around the world for the Australian legend - which included Warne's ex-wife - Gavaskar sparked outrage with his ill-timed comments.

"Honestly, Sunny, it's not the time... could have just sidestepped it," British journalist Jack Mendel tweeted. "The body isn't even cold yet".

That comment was just one among many that found Gavaskar's timing distasteful.

Warne fan Shubi Arun tweeted: "Sunil Gavaskar on national television talking about Warne's poor bowling record in India and also insinuating that his heart couldn't keep up with his lifestyle.

"How is it possible to be so bereft of class and basic humanness?"

Another cricket fan AV@RangnickTime wrote: "Gavaskar is probably an egomaniac who thinks he and some of his mates from his era are bigger than the sport itself. No sensitivity, no empathy. Just words that are meant to hurt someone."

Both Warne and Muralitharan struggled in Indian conditions throughout their careers, despite their prodigious wicket-taking abilities elsewhere.

The Australian finished with 34 wickets in the nine Tests he played in India, with those coming at an unflattering average of 43.11.

Muralitharan did not fare much better, grabbing 40 wickets in 11 Tests played in India at an average of 45.45.

Gavaskar's call was more head-scratching as it came after he admitted Warne's leg spin was the toughest art to master as a bowler.

"He mastered a craft which is so difficult to master, which is wrist spin," Gavaskar said.

"To pick 700-plus wickets like he did in Test cricket plus hundreds more in one-day cricket just tells you how good a bowler he was.

"Finger spin is a lot easier, you have a lot more control over what you want to bowl, but leg spin or wrist spin is very, very tough.

"For him to have bowled the way he did, the way he seemed to create magic, the way he seemed to be able to deliver magic deliveries at will was the reason why he was revered all over the world."

Gavaskar said the world had lost two giants of the game in Warne and former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh last weekend.

"Within 24 hours the cricket world has lost two giants of the game, not just Australian cricket, but the cricket world. This is unbelievable. It's hard to come to grips with."

Following the uproar triggered by his comments, Gavaskar took to Instagram to address the situation.

"On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion. In hindsight, that question should not have been asked and I should not have answered as it was not the right time for any comparison or evaluation," Gavaskar posted on Monday.

"Warne was one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Rodney Marsh was also one of the best wicketkeepers. May their souls rest in peace."

