Gopal under no pressure to make the big leap

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals' bowling all-rounder Shreyas Gopal harbours ambitions of playing for India, but he is not putting too much pressure on himself by thinking about it all the time.

The Karnataka leg-spinner told The Royals Podcast that he is ready to work hard and earn his place.

"I do want to play for the country, whichever format it is," the 26-year old said.

"But I don't want to put too much pressure on myself. I enjoy the IPL. I'll work hard."

He believes leg-spinners are much needed in Twenty20 cricket because "we can make the ball spin both ways and can also bowl the straighter one".

Gopal said he is happy with the Royals' team culture.

"The best part is we create it. Everyone in this team has a say in the team meeting whether he is in the playing eleven or not."

Gopal also spoke about his role model Anil Kumble, the former India captain and leg-spinner.

"He was my first coach at Mumbai Indians," said Gopal.

"I had interacted with him there and it was great.

"He is a task master. He is great off the field also. He did not spare me in the nets.

" I did not play many matches, but he kept me on my toes."

Indo-Asian News Service

