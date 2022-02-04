Hardik non-committal about bowling workload

India all-rounder and new Ahmedabad franchise captain Hardik Pandya (right) on Tuesday said that it is not yet clear whether he will bowl or not in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, adding that his team knows about his current situation.

The 28-year-old last played for India in last year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Since then, there have been questions about his bowling considering that he has asked the national selectors not to pick him for India as he continues to build his bowling load.

"It's a surprise for everyone," Hardik said on Tuesday, when asked about the status of his bowling workload, during his first official interaction as the Ahmedabad franchise captain.

Despite having had to compromise his bowling since suffering a chronic back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, the player insisted that he sees himself as an all-rounder and not just a batter.

"I have realised, me as an all-rounder gives a lot of options to the team and I have tried to remain an all-rounder. If something does not work out (with the ball), my batting is always there," he said.

"For me, as an individual, Hardik Pandya who can bat and bowl sounds a lot better than just a batter."

The Ahmedabad franchise, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners, have picked Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Indian batsman Shubman Gill alongside Hardik ahead of the players' auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on Feb 12 and 13.

Talking about his batting positions for Ahmedabad, Hardik said: "I've always been a cricketer who plays situations and if I have to go certain places where my team needs certain goals from me, as a group we will decide. I have not made any plans regarding that."

The Baroda player, who has only played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL previously, will be leading an IPL franchise for the first time.

However, he is confident of implementing the knowledge he has gained over the years and wants to be the big brother to the players in his team.

"There's no manual for learning how to become a captain," he said. "I've always been a person who likes to take responsibility and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"As a captain, I want to ensure all the players have enough time from me. That's what I've learnt and I'll make sure my doors will always be open for them.

"When someone is doing well, they don't need anyone. When someone is having a bad day, that's when they need you. As a captain, when someone is doing good, I will not bother them. When someone is down, I'll always be available to them."

Hardik has played under the likes of M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the IPL and for India.

Asked which qualities he would pick from the three India captains, the all-rounder said: "From Virat, I would pick his aggression, passion and energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi bhai, I would pick the composed nature. From Rohit, I"ll let the players decide what they want to do. These three qualities I'll take from them and bring them here.'

With head coach Ashish Nehra and team mentor Gary Kirsten at the helm of affairs, the Gujarat-born cricketer wants his side to script new legacies.

"We are starting from scratch and I feel we can create new legacies, we can create new cultures which I want to endorse. It's going to be a very exciting time," said Hardik.

Indo-Asian News Service