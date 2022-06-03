Hardik shows India captaincy potential

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is tipped as a future India captain after leading an underdogs' debut to victory in the world's most valuable cricket tournament.

Pandya's Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday, with the skipper taking three wickets and scoring 34 runs in front of nearly 105,000 fans in the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was the culmination of an extraordinary season that began with pundits lashing the side's purchases in the player auction, questioning Pandya's appointment as captain and predicting a dire outcome for the expansion franchise's first season.

But the 28-year-old - a flamboyant cricketer who loves his tattoos and expensive watches, and was once suspended for sexist comments on TV - has proved a revelation in his first leadership role.

Commentators lauded the precision of his decision-making and field-setting in the Twenty20 format.

In the wake of the Titans' triumph at their home ground in Ahmedabad, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said Pandya would be a worthy choice to follow in his footsteps.

"When you have leadership qualities, it automatically opens the door for honours at the national level, to captain the Indian national team in the near future," the batting great said.

"The way he has led the team, the way he has got them to gel together shows he has leadership qualities.

"Not just my estimation but everyone's. This was an aspect of his game nobody was privy to."

The national side are currently led in all formats by Rohit Sharma, who was appointed earlier this year after Virat Kohli's one-day international sacking. But at 35, he is unlikely to be captain for long and is being rested for a home series against South Africa this month.

Rohit's five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians had a disastrous season, finishing bottom of the table.

A hard-hitting middle-order batsman and fast bowler, Pandya has played 11 Tests, 63 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 matches for India.

A back injury kept him out after the T20 World Cup last year but he proved his fitness with 487 runs and eight wickets in 15 IPL matches to earn a recall for the five-match Twenty20 series against South Africa beginning on June 9.

He might be given his first taste of national leadership in two T20s in Ireland later this month, according to Indian media reports.

Pandya said he had "always enjoyed responsibility" and "it kind of gets the best out of me".

AFP