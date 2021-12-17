Is he Australia's two-handed advantage?

A spinner who bowls both left and right arm has been chosen to help Australia win cricket's Under-19 World Cup.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who moved to Sydney from Chennai in India with his family in 2013 and has signed a rookie contract with Tasmania, is the only known ambidextrous cricketer in Australia's junior talent pathways.

The 19-year-old has been included in a 15-player squad for next month's tournament in the West Indies, having spent time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a net bowler for Delhi Capitals, who are coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

The finger spinner was offered contracts by both New South Wales and Tasmania after taking 20 wickets in NSW Premier Cricket last season and has also represented Australia at Under-16 level.

Earlier this year, Nivethan, who has also made 622 runs this season opening the batting for his club side in Tasmania, said it was his father's idea to try to bowl with both hands and he has gone with it since.

"There was no one bowling with both hands on TV or in league cricket in Chennai. No one had heard of it back then. I was like, 'Well, why not?'" he told ESPNcricinfo.

Nivethan, who has been bowling with both arms since he was six, comes from a strong cricketing background.

His father Anbu Selvan was a former junior Tamil Nadu cricketer who later managed teams in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association league, while his elder brother Nikethan turned out for Tamil Nadu Under-14s.

Nivethan initially used to bowl seam in Chennai. But he decided to become a spinner in Australia since "the kids three or four years younger than me here are six feet, so I can't really compete bowling little leg-cutters on these decks and will probably get whacked".

He was picked for the Australia Under-16 side that toured Dubai in 2019 when he was the team's highest wicket-taker in the 50-over games, with seven wickets in four matches at an average of under 15 and economy rate of 3.07.

He also pitched in with the bat, making 145 runs in four innings at an average of 36.25.

"It has been the only time that I've represented my country," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm Indian and it was the first time I donned the Aussie yellow, and till today I don't know how I felt at that point.

"Maybe before that I was the Indian kid living in Australia. Now, in 2021, if you ask me, yes, I'm Indian, but as far as cricket goes, I'm Aussie."

It was during that Dubai trip that his ambidextrous bowling attracted the attention of the Delhi Capitals, who subsequently roped him in as a reserve bowler.

He reveals that he was smashed for a number of sixes by Australian batter Marcus Stoinis and others, but came away better for the experience.

"The way I've been taught cricket is to take the game on and, again, there's no fear of failure," he said.

"So getting hit only excites me, and it's the attitude that has made me successful as a spinner and opening batsman."

The Indian subcontinent has produced a few ambidextrous bowlers in the recent past: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, Pakistan's Yasir Jan and India's Akshay Karnewar are prime examples.

But bowling with both hands is still a bit of novelty in various other parts of the world.

As for Australia, there is the ambidextrous female cricketer Jemma Barsby, who now plays for the Perth Scorchers and South Australia, but Nivethan is the only such male player in the system.

Nivethan feels the Australian pathway system gave him the space to be himself.

"There's a method to what the Australians do, but the method is never technical," he said. "You see it with their cricket - there's never any right or wrong - and as long as it works, it works."

Nivethan is looked at as a bit of a novelty at times in Australia too, but he has learnt to block out the noise.

"There are guys who get excited at it and some umpires think it's weird, not really approving, but the way I've dealt with it is whether it's positive or negative, I don't take it to my head, especially in the middle of a match," he said.

"It goes in one ear and goes out through the other - or I never let it go in at all. Once you start listening to all that chirp, it can be dangerous.

"There's no fear of failure in my game. If I don't care what people think about me and don't care about failing, what limit is there to what I can achieve?"

