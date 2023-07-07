A hero to his kids on and off the pitch

The Singapore football team's captain Hariss Harun is not only a star on the pitch but also a hero to his three kids - eight-year-old Naufal, seven-year-old Nadine and two-year-old Nabil.

Harris told tabla! that he has never shirked his fatherly duties despite having to spend a lot of time on the field, and he makes it a point to set a good example to his children.

That is why he decided to pursue a degree in business and marketing with Coventry University via PSB Academy in Singapore - nine years after he finished his college studies.

"I want to show my children that it is important to pursue your education while chasing your passion," said the 32-year-old.

While nursing an injury in 2020 and during the pandemic's restricted movements, Harris had time to reflect on his plans for the future, especially with regard to his three young children.

He realised that it was crucial that he pursued higher education for a more secure future.

He also wishes to leverage his business and marketing degree for the good of Singapore football and inspire fellow footballers to further their education.

"The discipline and commitment we (fathers) have are soft skills that our children can learn from," said Hariss, who admitted that it can be quite a challenge to juggle his different roles.

He recalled how he found it particularly tough trying to study while looking after his children at the height of the pandemic.

"It took a lot of self-discipline and time management," he said.

But Hariss proudly proclaimed that his children are taking after him. His daughter, for instance, is the physical education monitor for her class.

Harris credits his wife Syahirah, 32, for supporting him and seeing him through his various commitments.

He spends about four hours a day with his children, playing board games or football at home. On other days, they go swimming or cycling.

Hariss said he had a lovely video call with his children on Father's Day (June 18) as he was overseas training with the national team.

His daughter made a card wishing him all success which warmed his heart.

