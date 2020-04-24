His goal: India in football World Cup!

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj might have sold his stake in the Indian football club Minerva Punjab, but he has not lost sight of his ultimate goal of producing world-class footballers.

The 42-year-old will continue to run the Minerva Football Academy as he plans to train talented boys and see them represent India in a World Cup.

Bajaj told Indo-Asian News Service that though he has sold his stake in the I-League club, which surprised the Indian football fraternity by winning the I-League title in 2017-18, he will continue to groom footballers at the grassroots level.

He has set himself a 14-year target to realise his dream of nurturing fresh talent and ensuring that India fields a team at the World Cup.

"Legacy is not winning the I-League, legacy is producing India's first World Cup team or you can say 'World Cup Boys'," said Bajaj, who recently sold Minerva to lifestyle and well-being company RoundGlass.

"So, that is why the aim is 2034. My academy, my land, everything is with me. I have only sold the I-League club, the current team with all its players. So, everything else, the infrastructure, the coaches all are still with me.

"Like every year, I will start from scratch. I am not going anywhere and neither is my academy. I can never abandon Indian football."

The current I-League season has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bajaj, who has been a cricket administrator as well, is clear about his plans and cites past achievements to emphasise that he is on the right track.

"I think if I start with five-year-old boys and the best talents from all over India and spend money on them over the next ten years - something I would have invested in the I-League - a World Cup team can be prepared," he said.

Apart from winning the I-League, his sides have been crowned champions of the U-16 Youth I-League or Nike Premier Cup for three consecutive years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), the U-13 Youth league (2017-18) and the U-18 Elite Youth League (2018-19).

In 2018, Minerva created history when they held all the national titles across all age groups at the same time.

Bajaj clarified that he changed the name of the club from Minerva Punjab FC to Punjab FC before selling it.

"I have sold Punjab FC and not Minerva FC," he said. "We are now registered with the Punjab Football Association as Minerva Academy Football Club."

He added that his academy in Ludhiana has already groomed several international players who played a leading role in India's win over Argentina in a U-20 match. One of them even scored a goal at the U-17 World Cup.

"I can make a world-class academy," he said. "I have my own swimming pool, gym and physiotherapy centre."

Last year, Bajaj was reprimanded by the All Indian Football Federation's Ethics Committee for his constant criticism of the national governing body and its partners on social media. He took an indirect dig at the football authorities yet again.

"I have understood that owning an I-League club in the current scenario of Indian football, where there is no promotion-relegation and cash is king, does not serve any purpose," he said.

"The real work is to be done at the grassroots level if we have to take the nation anywhere."

Bajaj has come a long way from being a member of India's Under-19 squad which played in an international tournament in Malaysia.

He got his sports administration exposure in England, where he started as a part-time security guard at football grounds during his college days.

"That allowed me to get an inside view of how clubs were being run at the highest level," he said. "I was actually being paid for something which I loved."

Bajaj returned to India thinking about replicating his experiences. But, instead of football, he joined the Punjab Cricket Association.

He ran a successful cricket academy which produced top players such as Manpreet Gony and Shubman Gill.

He ventured back into football to dissuade youth in Chandigarh from taking drugs, which had become a major social concern in Punjab.

Bajaj formed a football team in 2013 which soon made an impression at the national level, competing against giants such as Dempo and Mohammedan Sporting. It soon made it to the I-League.

More importantly, Bajaj managed to do it operating on a shoestring budget. No extravagant signings, no big names in the squad but players who would give their all for the crest.

"We made a team which produced several good players like Manvir Singh and Aniroodh Thapa," he said. "All these players are now doing well in the India circuit. Last season, we again started from scratch and did fairly well. This proves that we cannot buy success but can produce it."

