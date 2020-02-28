Historic debut in Scottish league

Goal-machine Bala Devi made history last Sunday when she became the first professional footballer from India to play in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Though she did not score in Rangers' 3-0 win over Hearts at the Rangers' training centre at Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, she did enough to impress during her 80-minute appearance.

The 29-year-old forward donned the No. 10 jersey and set up the opening goal for Rangers' Megan Bell with a deft touch.

The player from Manipur said the exposure will propel her to get better and she is confident of scoring a lot of goals in Scotland riding on her reservoir of experience back home.

"She had a good game for 80 minutes and was the last to be substituted. This is a good beginning for her. She can only get better," said her representative, Anuj Kichlu.

Bala signed an 18-month deal with Rangers last month, making her the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract. She also became the first Asian international to join the Rangers women's team.

Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who also played for India, turned out for English club West Ham United's women's team, but was not a professional.

Bala had a successful trial with Rangers in November last year and the deal was facilitated by the Scottish club's partnership with the Indian team Bengaluru FC.

"I was pretty confident during the trials, having represented India for 15 years and played at state level for 17 years," she said. " I'd also played in European countries twice."

She is India's top-scorer with 52 goals in 58 appearances and has over 100 goals in 120 games at the domestic level. She was also twice named the national Woman Player of the Year (2015, 2016).

Bala, who has also captained the national team, did not have any major hurdles acclimatising to her new surroundings as she hails from Manipur, which has cold weather, and does not have any dietary restriction.

However, the move to Scotland involved a lot of paper work.

"Getting a work permit was very difficult and we have to thank Rangers for going all out and putting in an appeal for a special permit through the Scottish FA panel," said Anuj.

"India's national ranking is outside the mandatory top 40 for an automatic qualification but that's why the panel is there for special cases and with the support from the references in India and all the efforts of the Rangers management and legal advisers we were able to secure the work permit."

Anuj added: "To sign for a club like Rangers is massive. Many players from around United Kingdom and Europe are competing for spots in these clubs and to have an Indian woman there is big. Now the rest depends on her performance over the next two seasons. The better she does the bigger the impact on women's football in India."

Bala is confident that she will do well in the Scottish league as she has been at ease playing against European sides, especially during India's outing in Spain's COTIF Cup over the past two years.

The player has always followed her passion and felt that she could excel in football since she started playing the game from the age of 15 with the boys in her neighbourhood and beating them.

"I always believed girls could play football," she said. "When in 2005 I played for India in South Korea and scored goals, I felt we can do better than them too."

Bala was fortunate to grow up in a family which supported her dream. Her father played football and encouraged not only his two sons but his twin daughters to play as well.

"My father was a player and my twin sister also played football as a child. We were always encouraged to play football," said Bala.

"My family wanted me to do well in sports. Many families in India don't give this kind of support to girls and I would plead with them to see the benefits of girls playing sports and help them achieve their dreams."

Bala previously had a stint in the Maldives with New Radiants Sports Club. She believes the move to Scotland has come at the right time.

"It was very different (in the Maldives). I spent nearly one month there," she said. "That was one step in the right direction as I did not know what is a league and how it is played.

"I felt I can make it in Scotland if I tried my best."

Benguluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane believes Indian football needs role models and that can only happen when players play overseas.

"Imagine Bala Devi being in the starting XI for a Champions League match," he said. "That's big for the country, for people to follow her and other women footballers to want to take that step."

Bala is well-versed with the exploits of Homare Sawa, who inspired Japan to the Women's World Cup title in 2011 with a win over favourites United States in the final.

Sawa honed her skills playing on foreign shores, especially the US.

"Homare Sawa is an icon of football in Asia. Japan is far ahead of India in football. I don't think it's going to be easy to compete with them in the near future, but, yes, I do want to compete with some of the best players in the world," Bala told Sport360.

"I want to set an example and prove that Indian players can be as good as anyone. If I can do well, hopefully more girls will follow and take up this career route."

