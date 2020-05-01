Hockey team focused on medal in Tokyo

Striker Mandeep Singh believes the Indian hockey team has got over the disappointment of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and the players are now working on improving their skills and fitness during the coronavirus lockdown.

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the Games to next year in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"At first, it was disappointing but, with the entire world battling this crisis, we understand this decision was made keeping the players' safety in mind," said Mandeep. "We have moved on from the initial disappointment and are now working on maintaining our fitness levels during this lockdown period."

India's national hockey teams, both men and women, are currently at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru, where they are carrying out their fitness drills and keeping in touch with the game.

"We are lucky the entire core group is together in Bengaluru along with our coaching staff," said Mandeep.

"Though we are not doing hockey training, we have been given a specific fitness programme which includes independent training. This is something every athlete across the globe will have to deal with and we are no different.

"At least, I would like to think we are in a better position than others with the team still together going about other aspects of training like analysing our opponents' matches, making individual presentations to our coaches via video meetings and so on.

"We are in a better position to begin proper training once the lockdown is lifted."

India last won a hockey gold in 1980 at the Moscow Olympics. They have since failed to make a podium finish in eight editions. After qualifying for the Tokyo Games, the team members were in high spirits and looking forward to ending the medal drought.

They began the year on a positive note with confidence-inspiring performances against the world's top three teams - the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia - in the FIH Hockey Pro League. "Every single player in the core group believes we can finish in the top three in the Olympics," said midfielder Sumit Kumar.

"We were in excellent rhythm when training was suspended due to the lockdown. But the team feels we are better off in Bengaluru where we still get to come out of our rooms and use the running track and do core exercises. I can't imagine being stuck at home in Haryana with no option for any basic fitness training."

However, he admitted these are difficult times for any athlete."Getting back to that fine rhythm will take some time, but since we are focused on maintaining fitness, we are in a better position than many of our opponents," said Sumit.

"From here on, in the lead-up to the Olympics next year, it's important to stay fit and injury-free."

Defender Varun Kumar, who could not play in the Olympic qualifiers last year due to a nerve injury in his right arm, is focusing on giving his best to make the cut for the 16-member team to Tokyo next year.

He said it is important for the team to utilise the next 15 months. "A lot of things have changed, including our year-round schedule," he said.

"However, with the FIH's decision to extend the Pro League to 2021, I feel we should utilise our chances of getting to play against the best teams in the world and make further improvements so that we are ready to give our best in Tokyo.

"The Olympics are the ultimate dream and the postponement has not changed our belief that we will finish in the top three."

