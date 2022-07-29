Inclusive IA National Day carnival

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

One of the key points that Lead For Change, a group of Singapore Indian Association (IA) members, announced on its election manifesto in April was "reaching out and connecting with the community".

After winning the elections convincingly in May, it is now delivering on that promise.

Come Aug 5, the IA ground at Balestier Road will host a five-day sports carnival held in conjunction with National Day celebrations.

There will be competitions in IA's mainstays - football, cricket and hockey. Teams will also participate in futsal, kabaddi and athletic events for youth.

Experts will demonstrate the fine aspects of yoga, athletics and silambattam, an ancient Indian martial art originating in South India.

"The aim of the festival is two-fold. One is to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle, particularly in the Indian community, which often lacks such opportunities," IA president Tamil Marren told tabla!.

"The other is to enhance community and family integration among locals, migrant workers and residents who have a keen interest in sports, especially cricket and hockey."

IA was founded in 1923 with the aim of promoting the social, physical, intellectual, cultural and general welfare of its members.

In the early years, it was a popular place for young Indians to meet socially and indulge in sports, particularly cricket, tennis and billiards.

The association was very active in sports - especially cricket and hockey - in the late 1940s to 1950s, with many of its members representing Singapore in regional and international competitions.

In the 1950s, IA cricket players such as Reggie Sandosham, V. Gill, Haider Sithawalla, Ajit Singh, Baldiraj Singh and Ashraff Appuni played for Singapore.

IA also had a strong hockey team, with players such as Roy Sharma and Ajit Singh representing Singapore in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

With the setting up clay courts in the 1960s, IA had some representation in tennis at the national level.

In the later part of the 20th century, football, hockey and cricket continued to flourish at IA.

Cricket at IA has been growing from strength to strength since 2000. One of IA's significant achievements was the inaugural Olam Cup in 2010. The T20 tournament, which boasted marquee international players among its participants, raised awareness and interest in the region and brought Singapore cricket to the fore.

In recent years, IA's cricket teams have been winning titles in the Singapore Cricket Association leagues and its players play key roles in the national squads.

"Over the past two years, the association did not see much activities because of Covid-19, but we plan to change all that," said Mr Marren. "We want to popularise sports like football, hockey, athletics and kabaddi, and engage the youth in the activities."

More than 700 people of different ages are expected to turn up for the carnival.

"We want to thank the community for its support," said Mr Marren.

"It will be a grand affair. After the new management committee took over, we have focused on moving forward positively.

"As our historic club and its Balestier ground move towards celebrating its 100th year in 2023, we have worked hard to make the IA Red Dot Sports Carnival possible. It is all inclusive and will have close to 50 sporting engagements during the National Day weekend.

"We have also invited more than 300 life members to be part of this National Day event. They are the pioneering generation that kept the IA ground alive and active for the coming generation to use. The clubhouse and the ground are our heritage."

