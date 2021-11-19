India to decide on Pakistan trip in 2025

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (left) and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli during their Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai on Oct 24. PHOTO: AFP

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan, India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the government will monitor the security situation in Pakistan at that time before making a decision on whether the Indian cricket team will travel or not for the global cricket event.

The Champions Trophy is the first ICC tournament that will be hosted in Pakistan since the 1996 men's 50-over World Cup which was co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka.

Because of the political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan now play only in ICC events.

The neighbours have not played any bilateral cricket in Pakistan since Rahul Dravid's Indian side travelled to Pakistan in 2005-06 for a full tour comprising three Tests and five one-day internationals (ODI).

Asked whether India will travel for the eight-team global tournament in Pakistan or not, Mr Thakur, who is also the former president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said that the Home Ministry will be involved in the decision making.

"When such global tournaments happen, several factors are considered," he said. "Even in the past, you would have seen many countries have pulled out from going there (Pakistan) and playing because the situation there is not normal.

"Security is the main challenge there, like teams have been attacked in the past, which is a concern.

"So, when the time comes, the government will take a decision depending on the circumstances then. The Home Ministry will be involved in the decision making."

A BCCI official told IANS that it is too early to comment on the matter.

"The event is in 2025. Whatever the government says, we will do accordingly," he said.

On Tuesday, the ICC confirmed the 14 host countries of global men's white-ball events from 2024-2031.

Pakistan bagged the rights to host the Champions Trophy in 2025.

The ICC's decision means Pakistan will defend the Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team tournament is held in February 2025.

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the final of the tournament at The Oval in London in 2017.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja was happy that Pakistan secured the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. But he was not concerned about the participation of India in the tournament.

The BCCI is headed by former cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Mr Raja said they shared a working relationship and spoke about cricket matters during the ICC meeting in Dubai.

"It is hard to get a bilateral series with India but we can see about a tri-nation series at some point," Mr Raja said on Wednesday. "It won't be easy and as long as there are political hurdles involved, things won't move forward."

He added that Pakistan securing hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy is recognition of its efforts to convince international teams to return to the country for cricket.

The ICC announcement on Tuesday came as a big boost to Pakistan after England and New Zealand pulled out of their tours to the country in September.

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters