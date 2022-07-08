India slip below Pakistan in cricket Test points table

Jonny Bairstow and with Joe Root after England defeated India at Edgbaston. PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

India slipped to fourth position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after getting docked two points by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slow over rate during their seven-wicket defeat by England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The ICC announced that India have also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for the offence.

After the penalty, India are on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08) - a rung below Pakistan (52.38).

The complete lack of application from the batters in the second innings and the lack of any proper tactics and plans while bowling in the second innings were big reasons behind India's embarrassing loss at Edgbaston.

Big-name players failed to deliver and so did several young players, on whom rests the future of this Indian team.

It was a third straight loss in an away Test under coach Rahul Dravid and things are definitely not going to plan for the Indians as of now.

India have lost four matches, won six and drawn two in this WTC cycle.

Australia (77.78) and South Africa (71.43) continue to occupy the top two positions and are looking good to make the final.

With six games still left for India - four against Australia at home early next year and two against Bangladesh away later this year - they can reach a maximum 68.05 point percentage.

The Rohit Sharma-led side's final hopes will, therefore, also hinge on the performances of South Africa and Pakistan in their upcoming tours.

Indo-Asian News Service