India to stage first major pro-boxing fight

Boxers Chandni Mehra (second from left) and Suman Kumari (fourth from left) promoting their fight. PHOTO: IANS

In what is being billed as a game changer for professional boxing in India, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed a fight between Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari on May 1 in Jalandhar.

The fight for the lightweight (63.5kg) women's belt will take place as part of LZ Promotions' India Unleashed-Fight Night - the country's first American-approved professional boxing event.

Chandni and Suman have been India's No. 1 fighters in lightweight and featherweight categories respectively and now will be challenging each other in this milestone bout with the aim of becoming the first WBC India champion across both men's and women's categories.

The WBC is one of the four major organisations that sanctions professional boxing bouts globally.

"This is a game changer for Indian professional boxing," said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions and India Unleashed promoter.

"I believe India has huge potential equally in men's and women's professional boxing.

"My vision is to promote India's first world boxing champion - male and female."

According to him, Indian boxers such as Pawan Goyat, Pawan Maan and Asha Roka have fought on major platforms and will partcipate in the WBC Indian championship.

"I'm really excited to initiate this historic move and hope to contribute in creating a historic chapter for boxing and professional boxing in India," he said.

Mr Goraya added that the WBC green and gold belt has been worn by boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

While the professional boxing scene in India is still in its early stages, the sport has a strong niche audience across the country.

The Covid-19 lockdown last year saw all live sports events in the country taking a hit.

However, since the lockdown was eased in September last year, there have been 16 fight nights that were sanctioned by Indian Boxing Council (IBC).

The WBC's backing for a title fight in India for the first time is also a testament to the rising popularity of the sport in the country and global promoters' interest in the Indian pro boxing market.

"It's a great development for Indian professional boxing and gives us the confidence that we at Indian Boxing Council are on the right path," said IBC president Muralidharan Raja.

"I would like to credit Mr Parm Goraya of LZ Promotions for their vision and making this historic sanction possible in such a short time.

"This title card would definitely be a game changer for professional boxers as well as boxing in India."

The IBC was recently affiliated to the Asian wing of WBC.

Indo-Asian News Service

