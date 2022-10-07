India suffers Bumrah blow

India's coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said the team would definitely miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah (left) at this month's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Australia but added that it was an opportunity for someone else to stand up in the absence of the pace spearhead.

India were dealt a massive blow going into the World Cup when Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury on Monday. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment.

"Bumrah's absence is a big loss, he's been a great player, but it happens. We will miss him, we will miss his personality around the group for sure," said Dravid, adding that it is "an opportunity for someone else to stand up".

Bumrah said he is "gutted" at not being able to lead India's bowling attack at the World Cup, which gets under way on Oct 16.

He tweeted: "I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia."

India's cricket board BCCI has yet to name Bumrah's replacement. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are two standby bowlers who will be travelling with the team to Australia.

Mohammed Siraj was called as a last-minute replacement for Bumrah ahead of the T20Is against South Africa last week.

Shami is the most experienced of the three, but Siraj had a promising outing during the famous Test series win against Australia last year.

Chahar was a regular in the playing XI for both the recent home T20I series against Australia and South Africa, and could well be considered above the other two.

India's captain Rohit Sharma said India had yet to identify a replacement for Bumrah in the playing XI in Australia.

"Bumrah is out of the World Cup, that will be a big miss. We need to find a guy, I don't know who that guy is yet, there are a few... we will make that call in Australia," he said.

India's bowling has been a concern in recent weeks. No one has really claimed the role of a death-overs specialist.

Harshal Patel has leaked runs, so have Arshdeep Singh and Chahar. Shami is recovering from Covid-19, while Umesh Yadav has played only a couple of games.

"We need to look at our bowling to see what other options we can find for in power play, middle overs and death overs," said Rohit.

"We are still working towards it. The guys need a lot more clarity and it's my job to make it happen. It's a work-in-progress."

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has picked Shami as Bumrah's replacement.

"Since we already have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he does a job similar to Deepak Chahar, we need someone with pace who can get good bounce, and I will go with Shami," Bangar told Star Sports.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson will go with a pace-for-pace swap and bring in Siraj to replace Bumrah. The veteran feels Siraj's firepower with the new ball is comparable with Bumrah's, which would be "vital" on Australian wickets.

"Without Bumrah, that's the one thing India won't necessarily have, which is vital to Australian wickets on the bigger grounds with the pace and bounce," said Watson.

"Siraj is great with the brand-new ball. He is fast, he swings the ball away but his defensive skills are also pretty good."

To negate the shortcoming in the bowling department and with Hardik Pandya emerging as a reliable all-round option, India might name a batting-heavy XI and bank on the five bowlers to make up for Bumrah's absence. Having Harshal, Bhuvneshwar, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin - bowlers who can also wield the bat - will give India the options to bat deep.

Setting larger totals by going batting-heavy can help reduce the onus on the bowling attack to maintain the kind of economy rate Bumrah gave in his quota of overs.

And having wicket-taking spin or high-pace options in the middle overs can help keep the opponents' best batters from being out there in the death overs.

Indo-Asian News Service

