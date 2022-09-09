India unfazed by Asia Cup losses

Captain Rohit Sharma (right) and bowler Hardik Pandya during the match against Pakistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

Rohit Sharma played down concerns about India's form ahead of next month's T20 cricket World Cup after successive Asia Cup defeats, insisting the dressing room atmosphere remained "relaxed and chilled".

India lost their second Asia Cup Super Four match to Sri Lanka with a ball remaining in Dubai on Tuesday - which knocked them out of the tournament following Pakistan's tense win over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"You don't worry if you lose two matches," said Rohit, who smashed a 41-ball 72 in India's 173-8.

"We don't talk like this in the dressing room because we have played so many matches after the (last) World Cup and won. I don't think it's a cause of worry."

"There is no gadbad (Hindi for disarray). From the outside, it looks gadbad but we have no such feeling," said Rohit.

"I know how the media reacts when you lose a match and there are questions raised, that is normal. You can look inside the dressing room, the boys are relaxed and chilled."

Sri Lanka chased down their victory target of 174 after veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 14 runs in the 19th over, leaving seven needed off the final six balls.

Kumar gave away 19 runs in the 19th over in India's defeat by Pakistan, who needed 26 off the final two overs, but Rohit defended his bowler.

"Experienced batsmen get out and bowlers leak runs as well, these things are normal and happen," said Rohit.

"Bhuvi has been playing for so long and has worked for us for so many years in the 'death overs' and won us games. So we should not judge him on two or three games."

Young left-arm quick bowler Arshdeep Singh delivered the final over in both matches and faced a torrent of online abuse after dropping Asif Ali on nought in the 18th over against Pakistan. (Read story below.)

Ali went on to smash a match-winning 16 off eight balls, but Rohit insisted the 23-year-old is unaffected.

"Honestly, guys here don't look too much into social media these days. Few losses here and there, one dropped catch, we don't look too much into it," said Rohit.

"Yes, he was disappointed because it was a catch that could have been taken but again, if you saw his confidence when he came and bowled that last over, he is a confident lad."

Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri felt were short of at least one more quality fast bowler.

While Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in the Asia Cup due to injury, Mohammed Shami was not picked.

"I was quite surprised that you came here with just four fast bowlers," said Shastri. "You needed that extra. Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home, cooling his heels, baffles me. Especially after his performance in the Indian Premier League."

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was not impressed with Rohit's leadership, particularly his animated reactions during tense situations. He also felt Rohit has to sharpen his captaincy. "Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable, he is seen shouting on the field," said Shoaib.

"I do not think India played very poorly; they did not play well. India should not be disheartened, but they should learn from this."

Rohit and India, with a poor recent record in global tournaments, are under pressure to deliver at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November, having won it only once at the inaugural 2007 event.

They last lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, though they did win the last Asia Cup in 2018, when it was played in 50-over format.

India failed to make the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and lost in the semi-finals at the 2019 50-over World Cup in England.

"In tournaments like the World Cup, Asia Cup, the challenge is you face different teams with different plans," said Rohit.

"We discussed this in the dressing room, that we should think ahead of the opposition if we want results.

"But we should not think about it too much. Yes, pressure is there and our work is to make the boys realise how to deliver under pressure."

