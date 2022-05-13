Indian athletes making world mark

Neeraj Chopra's gold in the men's javelin last year in Tokyo made him the first Indian to win an athletics title in the Olympics. It boosted the confidence of other Indian athletes, some of whom are shining at the world level.

Nine months after that spectacular performance, four Indian athletes now rank among the top-three in the world in their respective disciplines.

While steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper Sreeshankar Murali currently rank No. 1 in their events, men's triple jumper Eldhose Paul and women's javelin thrower Annu Rani are placed third.

Avinash blazed a new national record in the 3,000m steeplechase in March at the Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, the 27-year-old from Maharashtra clocked 8min 16.21sec, shaving off 1.91sec from his own record set in Tokyo.

He now tops the season-based world rankings in the men's 3000m steeplechase, followed by Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:21.92) and Japan's Ryuji Miura (8:22.25).

Avinash also broke the men's 5,000m national record last week, clocking 13.25.65. He eclipsed Bahadur Prasad's 30-year-old record of 13:29.70.

Avinash currently holds the Indian records in 5,000m, 3,000m steeplechase and half-marathon.

Sreeshankar comes from a rich sports heritage - his father S. Murali won a triple jump silver at the South Asian Games, while his mother K. S. Bijimol claimed a 800m silver at the 1992 Asian Junior Athletics Championships.

The 23-year-old from Kerala started his career with sprints and switched to long jump at age 13.

In last year's Federation Cup, he set a national record for the long jump at 8.26m. However, he could not keep up the performance at the Tokyo Olympics due to a health issue.

In this year's Federation Cup, Sreeshankar broke his own national record with a jump of 8.36m, which is better than Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Maykel Masso's (Cuba) 8.21m and close to winner Miltiadis Tentoglou's (Greece) 8.41m.

Sreeshankar currently tops this year's world rankings, standing above Switzerland's Simon Ehammer (8.30m) and Uruguay's Emiliano Lasa (8.28m).

Kerala triple jumper Eldhose bettered his personal best with a jump of 16.99m at the Federation Cup in April this year. It came just a month after he produced 16.95m at the Indian Grand Prix 2 meet.

Eldhose's 16.99m is the third-best by an Indian, behind Renjith Maheswary (17.30m) and Arpinder Singh (17.17m).

But his effort in fading light and rainy conditions stands out as the third-best in the world this season, behind Cuba's Andy Eugenio Hechavarria (17.09m) and Brazil's Almir dos Santos ( 17.04m).

Seasoned thrower Annu lit up the Javelin Nationals in Jamshedpur last Sunday with a national record-breaking effort of 63.82m in her first attempt.

The Uttar Pradesh athlete has been India's best woman javelin thrower by a distance for almost a decade.

Sunday was the ninth time the 29-year-old broke the national record as she improved on her previous mark of 63.24m set last year at the Federation Cup in Patiala.

Annu finished a disappointing 14th in the qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics. But her 63.82m effort places her third in the current world rankings - after Belarus' Tatsiana Khaladovich (65.70m) and Japan' Haruka Kitaguchi (63.93m).

It is early days yet in this year's world athletics calendar. But the rankings of these Indians show that India's talent pool in track-and-field events is slowly growing by size.

By the end of the year, with 13 Diamond League events, the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games set to take place, these Indian athletes may get pushed down the world rankings.

But it is commendable that Indian athletes are proving that they can rank alongside the best in the world with the potential to be world No. 1.

Indo-Asian News Service