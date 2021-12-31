Indian hockey team struggling to build on Tokyo success

India's Shamsher Singh (second from left) fighting for the ball with Pakistan's Amad Butt during their third-place match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. PHOTO: AFP

Finishing fourth at the Junior World Cup and third at the Asian Champions Trophy in recent weeks show that there is an urgent need to overhaul India's domestic hockey structure.

The men's team won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year to end a 41-year medal wait for the country. Australian Graham Reid, who joined as coach in mid-2019, added nuance to a solid attacking style which made the team stronger on the ball while instilling a sense of calmness.

The team beat rivals with confidence. But in the past few weeks it has become evident that the national style of play hasn't penetrated below the first team. In its obsessive pursuit of an Olympic medal, India focused exclusively on 35 players. "The rung below remains severely undercooked," reported The Indian Express.

The Junior World Cup and Asian Champions Trophy performances revealed that younger players have to be trained properly if the team wants to continue its march in international hockey. The current domestic system is producing players who lack understanding of defensive structures, are unable to identify opponents' offensive patterns or orchestrate running lines, have poor off-the-ball movements and can't cope with pressure. These are some of the technical aspects that have to be taught at an early age and honed in domestic competitions.

Hockey India has undertaken a massive project to educate coaches, bring them up to date with modern hockey and make them familiar with the national team's style of play. But it still has not made any impact at the state level. The main problem is India does not have an elite league.

Once a year, about 25 teams participate in the national championships which is held for all age groups. But the senior championship isn't taken seriously because the coaching methods are archaic and the games lack the pace, intensity and quality seen in domestic competitions of other established hockey nations.

India will find it extremely tough to improve on its Tokyo bronze if it relies solely on getting players from the current domestic structure.

The need to revive the Hockey India League (HIL) or have a tournament of a similar nature has become important. HIL played an important role in developing the players who did duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

Playing under some of the best foreign coaches and alongside the world's best players improved their game sense and brought it to such a level that they were ultimately able to come up with their own identity and style of play.

For the next generation to continue in that fashion, India will need to provide them a platform to haul themselves to the top level.

Indo-Asian News Service