Indian samba greeting for Neymar and Brazil

Indian fans with a cut-out of Brazil forward Neymar in Doha. PHOTO: AFP

Hundreds of fans from South Asia and South America greeted Neymar and his teammates when the Brazil squad landed in Qatar on Saturday for their bid to secure a sixth World Cup.

Drum-beating Indians, who have already made their mark on the tournament, left Brazilians in a minority outside the luxury Doha hotel that will be the Brazil team's base for the tournament.

"Why do neutral fans support Brazil? Because they are the best in the world," said Nishad Azeem, 39, a second-generation Indian expat in the Gulf nation. "You can see it in the streets. Brazil are the favourites."

Nearly 750,000 Indians live in Qatar whose population is around three million.

The tens of thousands of Indian football fans in the country are mainly divided between Argentina and Brazil.

The Indian fans of Brazil got only a fleeting glimpse of their heroes as the team bus went by without stopping.

Every night, the fans organise rival flash mobs in Doha where hundreds beat drums and wave the Argentinian and Brazilian flags.

Smaller groups have backed England and other European nations.

The Indian contingent was joined by Brazil fans from Bangladesh and Arab nations as they waited for more than three hours outside the hotel late on Saturday.

Lijo Mathew, 24, said he waited because he wanted to see Neymar.

Others wore yellow shirts with Neymar's name written across the back.

The Indians, mainly from Kerala, are angry at European media reports calling them "fake fans".

Qatar World Cup organisers have also slammed the reports.

Nasser Al Khate, CEO of the 2022 World Cup, dismissed the claims.

"They are mostly from the Indian community in Qatar and mostly from the south of India," he said.

"I know that in Kerala, football is the No. 1 sport. Everyone thinks that cricket is the No. 1 sport but football actually is the No. 1 sport there."

Haneef, who runs a public relations firm in Doha, said: "There are a lot of fans in Kerala. They love Neymar, they love Brazil because, you know, India is not good at football."

Haneef fell for the Brazil team when they last won the title in Japan in 2002.

Others are sure Brazil will triumph again on the tournament's return to Asia.

"This is going to be our sixth world title," said Badrudeen.

The South American side, who were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-final in 2018, arrived from Turin, where they were based with coach Tite for a week.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service