Indian women outclassed by Aussies

Downcast Indian players after their loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. PHOTO: AFP

Most talk leading up to the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last Sunday was how fantastic it would be for women's cricket if India were to emerge winners.

It would be the Indian women's first world title and set the tone for the nation with the highest fan following to go on and regularly beat the game's powerhouses Australia, New Zealand and England.

Many pundits named India the in-form team as they had won all their group matches comfortably and entered the final having accumulated more points than fancied England after the two teams' semi-final was washed out.

Indeed, in the tournament's opening game, Poonam Yadav's googlies and Shafali Verma's big hitting at the Sydney Showgrounds took hosts Australia by surprise and they succumbed to India on a turning track.

No doubt India were a big draw as more than 86,000 spectators turned up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch them take on Australia in the final.

However, the occasion obviously got to the Indian players on International Women's Day. Their consistency went missing and without it they struggled to put any pressure on the home side.

Losing just four wickets in their 20 overs, Australia built a very strong total of 184. It was too much for India, who crumbled to 99 all out.

The Indians were outclassed in batting, bowling and fielding by the Australians.

The relatively inexperienced Indian players allowed Australian openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to tear into their bowling. Then they let themselves down with poor catching and sloppy ground fielding. Both Healy and Mooney were dropped early on.

When it came to batting, India's two mainstays - opener Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur - flopped again. India were reduced to 30-4 inside the first six overs as Shafali Verma (2), Jemimah Rodrigues (0), Mandhana (11) and Harmanpreet (4) were dismissed. There was no chance of winning the match after that.

"Shafali was the only one who made significant contributions (throughout the tournament) while the others just chipped in, which is not good enough to win a world title," former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy told the Press Trust of India.

"India needed to be at their absolute best to beat Australia."

To be fair, the loss was not entirely the Indian players' fault, observed ABC News. With an average age of 22 and four teenagers in the squad, some of them appeared unable to handle the pressure.

Former India player Snehal Pradhan said the team's lacklustre performance showed just how much investment and support the team needs to progress.

She told ABC News: "Smriti, Harmanpreet, Shafali and Jemimah, those are the real match-winners in the side. Whereas if you look at Australia, they've got that type of potential right down to seven. In comparison, the majority of Australia's big players are in their late twenties and have so much experience playing in pressure-cooker scenarios."

Two International Cricket Council event final appearances in three years show how Indian women's cricket is coming of age.

But what would it take to overcome the final barrier? Harmanpreet said: "If we talk about the last T20 World Cup, we got to the semis, and this time the final. We're on the right path. Every year we are improving. We just need to think of how to play with focus in the main games. Sometimes we don't manage that."

India have improved over the years but Australia and England are still the teams to beat. And, unlike in those countries, women's cricket in India is still not exactly part of the mainstream action.

Some former India players have suggested that the women too get a full-fledged Indian Premier League, like the men have. This will mean playing against quality international players and in front of 60,000 spectators regularly.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar stressed this point after the final. "A women's IPL will make a lot of sense," he told India Today.

"There will be a lot more exposure for the women and a lot more talent will come to the fore. And then, as the years go by, the Indian women's team will start winning a lot more trophies."

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP