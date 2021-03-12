India's captain sets sights on 'one big game'

(From left) Washington Sundar, Mohamad Siraj and Axar Patel played crucial roles to help India's captain Virat Kohli clinch the Test series against England. PHOTO: AFP

Skipper Virat Kohli said India are "relieved" to reach the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final and would now focus on that "one big game" against New Zealand in June.

India crushed England inside three days in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad last Saturday to clinch the series 3-1 and finish top of the Test Championship table ahead of New Zealand.

India had led the standings until November, when a change in the points system because of Covid-19 promoted Australia to top spot.

"We are relieved that now we have made it to the final," Kohli told BCCI TV. "Probably if you look at the last two-and-half years how we have played, we deserve to be in that final.

"Now it's just about getting together as a group again and focusing on that one big game which is quite exciting for all of us."

New Zealand's spot in the final was secured when last month's Test series between South Africa and Australia was postponed.

India finished No. 1 with 72.2 percentage points in the WTC table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won.

New Zealand got 70, Australia 69.2 and England 61.4.

Veteran off-spinner R. Ashwin, who like fast bowler Ishant Sharma and batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, is confined to playing Test matches for India, feels the WTC final is like playing the World Cup. He admitted that, although a three-Test WTC final would have been ideal, India will put their best foot forward in June.

"For a lot of us who didn't play the 2019 World Cup, this is like the World Cup," he said. "I'm so happy for all of them and the team for getting there.

"I'm sure we can get a positive result if we adapt quickly. We'll try and give our best shot."

The WTC final was originally planned for Lord's in London. Because of the prevailing Covid-19 condtions in England, it has now been shifted to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton which can accommodate about 25,000 spectators.

The final will be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 the reserve day.

The Indian team will fly to England after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, which will be played from April 9 to May 30 at six different venues in India.

The Times of India reported that the Indian squad will have to undergo hard quarantine in England, like they did in Australia last year.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine with the first six days in strict isolation, followed by traininig in a bubble.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service