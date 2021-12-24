India's rising star emulates mentor

Lakshya Sen (right) made history in Huelva by becoming the youngest Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships.

The 20-year-old won a bronze medal in his maiden appearance at the tournament, showcasing his renewed hunger to dominate on the big stage.

The player from Almora in Uttarakhand had started to make waves early in his foray into the senior circuit, beating some big names, including Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia early last year.

But a break due to Covid-19 did not help his cause. Much like his peers, he had to stop competing and wait for the lockdowns to end.

The Youth Olympics silver medallist also contracted the virus late last year and could not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

On Dec 18, Lakshya played his heart out in the semi-final against senior compatriot Kidambi Srikanth but he fell short of a place in the final, losing the match 17-21 21-14 21-17 in over an hour and nine minutes of high-quality badminton at the Carolina Marin Stadium.

In the match, Lakshya's improved defence and net play were on show as Srikanth found it tough in the first two games before he made his way back into the contest.

Against China's Zhao Jun Peng in the quarter-final, Lakshya showcased his mental strength by saving a match point and securing a medal. In the process, he emulated his mentor Prakash Padukone, the Indian badminton legend who was a semi-finalist at the 1983 World Championships in Copenhagen.

"It's a great achievement," said former Indian player Vimal Kumar, who is Lakshya's coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. "What impressed me the most was the way he is playing with a lot of patience now.

"I can clearly see a change in his approach. He looks very calm, dealing with the defence situation. For me, that's a sign of maturity. He is slowly making a mark on the world stage.

"We all feel very happy, especially his family. They have sacrificed a lot. His dad and mum, they are all from a small town, Almora. They moved their children at a very young age to Bengaluru. Now they have moved here. I am happy that all those sacrifices are slowly playing dividends."

Lakshya moved base from Almora to Bengaluru at 10.

Helped by his father D.K. Sen, who also doubles as his coach during tournaments, Lakshya has got a fine support system at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and the youngster is slowly but surely reaping the rewards for all the collective work put into his evolution over the years.

After he was dropped from the India squad for the Thomas Cup this year, he got a call from Olympic champion and World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen to train with him in Dubai.

Lakshya grabbed the offer and trained with Axelsen, Canada's Brian Yang and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in Dubai for two weeks in September.

"In Dubai, Lakshya got valuable lessons," said Vimal. "The intensity of Axelsen's training sessions was a big eye-opener for him.

"Technically, that couple of weeks stint with Viktor in Dubai helped (in doing well at the World Championships). He learnt to be patient and work hard to put in a good rally and then create a winner. He understood that being consistent is the key to shine at the highest level."

Lakshya will now begin training with India's newly appointed coach Yoo Yong-sung, who is a two-time doubles silver medallist at the Olympics.

The South Korean, who was the first foreign coach for the Chinese national team, will work with the Indian youngster until the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Lakshya's potential has never been in doubt: He is regarded as the future of Indian men's singles.

His performances over the last three months have reinforced the belief that the youngster is ready for bigger things.

