IPL hoodoo crushes corporate bigwigs

If Afghanistan were the graveyard of empires, then the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai and Pune would be the cricket tournament that has seen corporate reputations get buried in ignominy.

Several high-profile IPL team owners, who were formidable tycoons, have bitten the dust. Some have served jail terms and a couple are on the run from the law.

Not all these debacles happened because of their association with the IPL, which is into its 15th season, but they were team owners when they were hit by controversies.

Subroto Roy, Vijay Mallya, Venkat Ram Reddy, N. Srinivasan, Raj Kundra and Lalit Modi are prime examples of the IPL scorching reputations.

The IPL has also seen the termination of teams and suspension of two of its marquee franchises.

In March 2010, Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers joined the league.

Sahara Adventure Sports Group bought Pune for US$370 million (S$501m) and Rendezvous Sports picked Kochi for US$333 million.

But before the Tuskers could even play a match in the 2011 season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) terminated their contract because their management failed to pay the 10 per cent bank guarantee of the franchise fee.

Deccan Chargers, owned by the controversial media baron Reddy and were champions in 2009, were culled in September 2012 because they could not find new owners.

The BCCI did not want Reddy to continue after he got mired in financial scandals that led to his arrest in 2015.

Pune Warriors withdrew from the IPL in May 2013 over financial differences with the BCCI. Their contract was terminated by the BCCI months later, in October, because they could not give bank guarantees.

Owner Roy, who founded Sahara India Pariwar in 1978 and was named among the 10 Most Powerful People of India in 2012 by India Today, was embroiled in a protracted dispute with India's stock market regulator SEBI and did time in New Delhi's Tihar jail.

He is out on parole but still involved in many cases.

In 2015, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were suspended for two seasons over match-fixing charges.

The team was owned by Srinivasan, managing director of conglomerate India Cements and former International Cricket Council chairman and BCCI president.

Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan, who was the team principal, was nabbed by the Mumbai Police for betting.

He was banned from cricket for life by the Supreme Court-appointed R.M. Lodha committee, which investigated the scandal that rocked Indian cricket.

The same year, Rajasthan Royals were also suspended for two seasons over corruption charges.

The franchise was then owned by businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently an accused in a porn racket. He is married to Shilpa Shetty, a Bollywood and reality TV star.

This was after the Delhi Police busted a spot-fixing scandal and arrested three Royals players - S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan - in 2013.

The three were subsequently exonerated by the Supreme Court and Sreesanth's life ban was lifted by the BCCI last year.

Kundra was also banned from cricket for life.

The Royals are owned by global venture capitalist Manoj Badale's Emerging Media IPL, with the key minority stakeholders being media baron Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners.

Entrepreneur Vijay Mallya, originally at the helm of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is a fugitive from Indian law.

Today, his old company United Spirits, which is controlled by the international alcohol giant Diageo, owns the majority stake in RCB.

But the original controversy magnet was the creator of the IPL Lalit Modi, the son of industrialist Krishna Kumar Modi and president and managing director of Modi Enterprises.

Lionised by the media and hailed as the man who reinvented cricket, Modi's troubles began in 2010.

He claimed that politician Shashi Tharoor and his late wife Sunanda Pushkar indirectly held free equity in Kochi Tuskers.

The allegation unseated Tharoor as Union minister and the Kochi franchise claimed that Modi wanted to replace it with another group.

As the row escalated, the BCCI accused Modi of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities, and suspended him shortly after IPL 2010 ended.

Modi created further controversy in the same year when he claimed on Twitter that New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns was involved in match-fixing in 2008.

Cairns successfully sued Modi and won US$950,000 in damages in March 2012. But it was the least of Modi's problems.

He was soon mired in a slew of charges ranging from granting favours to extended family and friends to planning a rival cricket league in association with clubs in England.

The BCCI, after an investigation, slapped a life ban on Modi in 2013.

Modi fled to London and the Enforcement Directorate cases against him are still being heard by the Bombay High Court.

Indo-Asian News Service