Iran-born Omid pledges to play for East Bengal and India

Kolkata giants East Bengal have roped in Iran's Indian-origin winger Omid Singh (right) on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old will join the I-League heavyweights from Naft Masjed Soleyman FC, which features in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

"He has already put pen to paper for our club. He is now in Tehran and has been signed on a two-year deal," East Bengal's executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar said.

Omid was in the spotlight last year when he expressed his desire to play for India.

Croatian head coach Igor Stimac had also invited Omid to play for the national team.

Although he was raised in Iran, Omid's father holds an Indian passport.

"I wanted to play for the Iran national football team, but I was not invited," Omid told the Tehran Times last July.

"At the moment, Iran are one of the best teams in Asia and it's hard to be part of the team.

"Mr Stimac called me and I accepted to play for India."

Omid started his playing career with Gahar Zagroz in the Iranian football league and has also plied his trade in top-flight teams like Naft Masjed Soleyman, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Pars Jonoubi and Nassaji.

East Bengal are placed second in the I-League with 23 points from 16 matches.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan have already won the title with four rounds to spare as they have a 13-point lead. The I-League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Omid's arrival means a lot to East Bengal and their fanatic fans.

The 2019-20 I-League season has not been a particularly memorable one for the century-old club.

Despite bringing in a foreign coach and star players, they were unable to challenge Mohun Bagan for the title.

Then, to make matters worse, Mohun Bagan and ATK FC, two of their fiercest rivals, joined forces and announced that they will play as a single entity in next season's Indian Super League.

East Bengal have eyed an entry to the ISL, recently established as India's premier football division, for some time.

But they are yet to figure out a way, something that has irked the fans.

Omid's signing gives the fans hope as it could be an indicator for much bigger things to come.

In the early 1980s, when Majid Bishkar and Jamshid Nassiri, two young students from Iran, joined East Bengal, they changed the fortunes of the club and Indian football forever.

They turned around a below-par East Bengal team who were declining through the late 1970s.

They scored goals for fun under the watchful eyes of coach P.K. Banerjee.

The duo also paved the way for footballers from outside to come to India and ply their trade.

Omid is primarily a left winger who can also play down the right and is adept at scoring with both feet.

If he is able to perform with guile, he will not only be an asset to East Bengal but also to the Indian national team, who are seeking a forward to complement star striker Sunil Chhetri.

