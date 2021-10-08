Javelin surge in India after Neeraj's Olympic gold

Fans in New Delhi greet Neeraj Chopra after his gold-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO: REUTERS

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August has triggered a javelin craze in India.

The 23-year-old became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics when he produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the final.

Athletics coach Raman Jha at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi told The Indian Express that 40 new students have enrolled for javelin over the past two months.

"In my 12 years as a coach, I have not seen this kind of interest," he said. "After the Olympics, a few of the younger runners asked me if they could switch to javelin.

"I also get a lot of calls every day from young athletes and their parents saying they would like to enrol for javelin."

Arun Kumar, a 20-year-old gymnast in Delhi, switched to javelin recently. He said: "I found a nice bamboo stick and fixed a pointed piece of metal at the end. I tried throwing it early in the morning at the local park. All my throws went wide.

"I corrected the release angle with a little help from YouTube videos, bought myself an entry-level javelin and headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for formal coaching."

Former national javelin champion Sunil Goswami, who trains children at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, said the javelin craze isn't limited to the capital region.

"I have friends who are coaches in other parts of the country and they tell me almost everyone wants to take up javelin after Neeraj's gold," said Goswami.

"Children from the outskirts of the city turn up at the stadium and request me to train them.

"There are tennis players, runners and gymnasts who come up to me and say they want to take up javelin."

Sports equipment manufacturers in India too are riding the wave.

Amentum Sports, an Indore-based company, has seen "at least a three-fold increase" in javelin sales since August.

"Things have changed after the Olympics," said Mr Jitender Singh, a partner with Amentum. "We are getting calls from all over the country.

"We have high-end javelins, which cost over Rs1 lakh ($1,820) too, but at the moment the budget javelins (Rs10,000) are in huge demand."

Mr Ashutosh Bhalla, director at Vinex Sports, a supplier of javelins to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), expects demand to continue rising next season.

Goswami, however, warned that javelin is a highly technical sport and the key to producing champions will be the quality of coaching.

"We have a handful of javelin coaches in the country. Most of them are former athletes or senior athletes who train juniors. A lot of change has to take place," he said.

Sunita Rai, an athletics coach at the Chhatrasal Stadium, pointed out that most kids do not realise that "javelin is a very difficult sport".

"Lot of kids with no fitness arrive and tell us they want to do javelin," she said. "But nothing happens overnight. Neeraj is a special talent."

The AFI, though, is enthused by the sudden popularity of javelin in India and is moving to give the sport an extra push.

It has announced that each state unit will hold an annual javelin competition on Aug 7, the day Chopra won India's first track and field gold at the Olympics.

Talks are also on for an exchange programme with Finland, one of the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Indo-Asian News Service

"Children from the outskirts of the city turn up at the stadium and request me to train them. There are tennis players, runners and gymnasts who come up to me and say they want to take up javelin."

- Former national javelin champion Sunil Goswami