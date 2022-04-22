Jeevaneesh in good form for SEA Games

DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Jeevaneesh Soundararajah (right) is still a newbie in the 1,500 metres, having started training for the event less than two years ago.

But things are falling into place at the right time for the national middle-distance runner ahead of next month's SEA Games in Hanoi.

The 29-year-old's preparations received a timely boost after he clocked his personal best of 4min 00.99sec at the 82nd Singapore Open Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

He finished third, behind Alfrence Braza (3:59.19) of the Philippines and Malaysian Prabudass Krishnan, who won in 3:54.23 at the Home of Athletics in Kallang.

Filipino Mariano Masano, who took silver at the 2019 SEA Games, was fourth in 4:10.52.

Jeevanesh, who broke Soh Rui Yong's Singapore record to win the Pocari Sweat 2.4km Challenge in January, was pleasantly surprised to better Masano's timing.

He said: "The objective for me at the race was to see where I stood against regional competitors, so this is my first indication of their timings.

"It's a good feeling knowing I was faster than a silver medallist but I wouldn't say that means I can win a medal at the Games."

The 1,500m race at the SEA Games in 2019 was largely tactical. Vietnamese Duong Van Thai's winning time of 4:06.63 was more than 15 seconds slower than the 3:51.44 he clocked to claim the gold in 2017.

Jeevanesh's only SEA Games appearance was in 2015, where he finished eighth in the 5,000m.

He is aiming for a sub-4min effort in Vietnam and hopes it will land him a medal.

The project manager said: "I just want to beat my personal best in Hanoi and you never know where that might leave me. But since it is my first time, I think it will be hard to say I want to win a medal."

Singapore's last medal in the 1,500m was in 2003 when Chamkaur Singh finished third. Avtar Singh's silver at the 1967 Seap Games remains the country's best effort.

Sprinter Shanti Pereira clocked 24.58sec on Saturday in her final 200m race before the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

But the 25-year-old Singaporean needs a sharp improvement if she wants to add to her SEA Games medal collection.

She memorably won the 200m in 2015 (still her personal best of 23.60sec) and finished third at the next two Games (23.68 and 23.77).

Her season's best is 24.33sec at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney on April 2.

Shanti attributed her drop in form to recent changes. She graduated from the Singapore Management University last August and has started working full-time as a lifestyle writer.

"The amount and quality of rest that I get now is very different and that affects the recovery, which is very important for an athlete," she said.

"It has not been easy to come to terms with it. But I want to focus on what I can control and give my best in my races at the Games."

Singapore claimed three bronzes in athletics at the 2019 Games. Shanti won two (100m, 200m), while Nur Izlyn Zaini accounted for the other in the women's 100m hurdles.

