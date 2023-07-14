Jita: Review will make Young Lions better

Former national coach Jita Singh believes the recommendations that he and his fellow panellists have made to lift the prospects of the national South-east Asia (SEA) Games football team "are not exhaustive but have laid the foundation for further improvement".

Jita, who led the national team to four SEA Games when it was still a senior tournament, was the leader of a panel appointed by the Football Association (FAS) to review the Under-22 team's poor performance - including a 7-0 thrashing by fierce rivals Malaysia - at the Phnom Penh Games in May.

FAS last Friday announced that the panel - which included its council members Razali Sa'ad, Lim Tong Hai and Harman Ali - had discovered "major structural or procedural issues" affecting the U-22 team.

It pledged to "build a better future" for the SEA Games squads that are sent to the biennial competition, as it announced 10 key areas to work on in the next three to six months.

"We have to put methods in place and our findings were from three sources: the technical department, review committee and external sources such as other member associations and individuals," said Jita, who became the youngest national team coach when he led Singapore at age 29 in 1979.

"We were tasked to find out why our U-22 team performed so poorly. And we have come out with what we feel can be implemented to improve the situation.

"It is a foundation that FAS can further improve on."

Jita, 74, joined FAS in 2007 as head of grassroots development and spent the next seven years devoting his time and efforts to reform and enhance the youth development structure in Singapore. He pointed out that, unlike fans, the panel members were not looking at just the team's poor performance on the field in Phnom Penh.

"We also had to find out what led to that kind of performance," he said. "We had to look at the preparations and whether the boys gelled.

"Based on our findings, we came up with a structure, which is needed for the team to perform much better in the future."

FAS on Tuesday pulled out the men's U-22 team from September's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, citing insufficient preparation time. It said the decision "is in line with one of the recommendations" from the review panel.

The governing body also said it would prioritise the Young Lions' preparations for the SEA Games and U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers - as recommended by the review panel.

FAS had already withdrawn the team from the Aug 17-26 Asean U-23 Championship in Thailand.

"We'll see," said Jita, when asked if FAS will be able to put up a competitive team for the next SEA Games in 2025. If we have the players together longer, the team will definitely progress much better.

"But we have to set milestones along the way. The milestones can be the next SEA Games and the one in 2029, which Singapore will be hosting. We hope by then our team will be able to win a gold."

Singapore's last semi-final appearance at SEA Games was in 2013, and it has been 34 years since the team reached the final.

Jita, who led Singapore to SEA Games silver medals in 1983 and 1989, believes that in terms of fitness, "our boys are right up there with the best in the region and some of the English clubs".

"But of course we are lacking in other areas where our opponents happen to be better," he said.

"We also have some constraints, like the national service (NS) and parents giving preference to education - which limit our talent pool.

"For most players in the region, football is a motivating factor to have a better lifestyle. For us, this is difficult because education and NS are very important. Despite these constraints, our teams are doing their best."

Sport Singapore has made moves to unearth fresh talent through the age-group Unleash The Roar project. But Jita, who is a technical adviser with Malaysia's Frenz United Football Club, stressed that "talent cannot be developed overnight".

"Schools are involved in the project and it is going in the right direction," he said.

"The key is to see if our players who are doing NS and in schools can take time off - for at least two weeks - to train together for tournaments.

"Limiting the young players to just SEA Games and U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers will expose them to stronger opponents and the experience to perform at a higher level."

One of the review panel's recommendations was to bring the Young Lions under the national team umbrella. "You then have the proper coaching infrastructure to guide the junior team," said Jita.

"For Young Lions, this will be a springboard to the senior national team and they will be able to understand one another better.

"We will have two separate coaches but they have to work together and have an understanding on playing the same way."

On Wednesday, the FAS appointed assistant national coach Nazri Nasir as the new Young Lions coach. Takayuki Nishigaya is the senior team's coach.

Jita reckons if the panel's recommendations are implemented properly over the next three to six months, "the results for Young Lions will definitely be better than what they are today".

"We should fine-tune as we go along," he said. "What we need is everyone's support. If we are together, the team will be strong."

