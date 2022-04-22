Karthik's incredible fight back

Dinesh Karthik will turn 37 in June, but he still harbours hopes of fulfilling his "bigger goal"of playing for the Indian national cricket team again.

The wicket-keeper-batsman is confident he will attain it after setting up an Indian Premier League (IPL) win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a blistering 66 off 34 balls on Saturday.

It powered them into the top four in the league table.

"I must admit I have a bigger goal," Karthik said after collecting his second man-of-the-match award in this season's Twenty20 tournament. "I have been working really, really hard.

"Sometimes people don't believe it. But my aim is to do something special for the country.

"I have been doing everything I can to be part of that Indian team. This is one step in that direction."

Since making his India debut in 2004, the Chennai-born Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 one-dayers and 32 T20 internationals, and last turned out for the national side in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 in England.

After seven matches in this year's IPL, Karthik has an average of 210 at a strike rate of 218, and would hope to carry on his run-scoring spree to be in contention for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"The way DK is playing at the moment, he is in the form of his life," former South Africa and current Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said.

"What makes him even more special is that he is so clear in his game plans. He is calm and composed right through. Obviously very lucky to have him in our team."

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar believes Karthik can play the role of a finisher in the World Cup.

"Don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing," said Gavaskar.

"He's just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He's doing the job that you can expect him to do at No. 6 or 7 at the World Cup."

South African talisman AB de Villiers is in awe of Karthik's form.

"I was incredibly surprised and I didn't expect it," de Villiers said on VUSports stream.

"The last time I saw him before IPL, he was commentating in the UK. He wasn't playing a lot of domestic cricket and I though he was possibly at the end of his career. But he surprised us all with the intent and energy."

Karthik's close friend and manager V. Balaji told Deccan Herald that Karthik has worked hard by training in different conditions and engaging in regular physical training. The player also worked on the mental aspect of his game, which improved his focus.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Karthik, who was down in the dumps in 2012 after he learnt that his wife Nikita Vanjara was having an affair with Tamil Nadu and India teammate and friend Murali Vijay.

He divorced her that year and she married Vijay.

Karthik lost his form and fell into depression. He was dropped from the India squad and fared poorly in domestic tournaments and the IPL. He reportedly wanted to commit suicide and stopped training.

Karthik was in a mess when his physical trainer Basu Shankar visited him at his house in Chennai. Shankar talked Karthik into going to the gym and start training again.

Coincidentally, Indian women's squash champion Dipika Pallikal was also training at Shankar's gym and Karthik became friends with her. Shocked to see him in a sorry state, she started counselling the cricketer and love blossomed between the pair.

In 2013, they got married and Karthik's life was transformed. He began to score heavily in domestic cricket again and was selected for India's limited overs team. He was also made captain of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

But a few years later, Karthik lost his national spot to a younger wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was also a dasher with the bat. At 34, Karthik knew it was better for him to focus on the IPL. He began to train hard and focus more on his family.

Dipika put squash on hold to deliver twin boys Kabir and Zian. Six months ago, she began to train again - alongside Karthik.

This year has been splendid for the couple. They bought a big house in posh Poes Gardens in Chennai, and earlier this month Dipika, 31, won the mixed and women's titles at the World Doubles Championships in Glasgow.

And Karthik has been doing wonders for Bangalore, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tried desperately to buy him in the IPL auction.

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters

