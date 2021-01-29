Kerala batsman's explosive powers

Kerala opening batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen (right), who was named after former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin and is being hailed as the "next Azhar" after his 37-ball century against Mumbai a fortnight ago, has the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the priority on his bucket list.

"IPL, own house, Benz, 2023 WC" is the list of wishes the 26-year-old has written on a board in his house, reported Manorama News.

The Kasaragod-born batsman and wicketkeeper, who dreams of representing India in the 2023 World Cup, smashed a 37-ball century during a 54-ball 137 (nine fours and 11 sixes) against domestic giants Mumbai in a T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

It was the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian after Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort for Delhi in the tournament.

With video clips of Azharuddeen's batting racing through social media, India cricket circles couldn't hide the excitement of hearing that familiar and popular name once again.

Virender Sehwag, the high priest of big-hitting, tweeted: "Wah Azharuddeen, behtareen! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137 not out of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings."

Azharuddeen also wants to play the marquee IPL and harbours a dream of smashing as many as four hundreds in India's Ranji Trophy, a first-class tournament. He also wants to buy a house for his family along with a Mercedes-Benz car.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that Azharuddeen could earn huge bucks at the upcoming IPL auction.

The 2021 edition of the world's most lucrative and popular T20 tournament is set to be played in India from April to May.

"When he was born, his brother asked him to be named after the legend Azharuddin. He has started to take that path and it will be interesting because there is an auction (soon)," said Chopra. "It is possible he might be bought at a huge price."

Azharuddeen is the youngest of eight siblings. His parents wanted to name him Ajmal, but his eldest brother Mohammed Kamaruddeen, an ardent fan of Azharuddin, insisted that his youngest sibling must be named after the former India star.

He also wanted Azharuddeen to reach similar heights in cricket.

"I have met him (Azharuddin) like twice or thrice," Azharuddeen told the Press Trust of India.

"Once in my hometown and once in Hyderabad when we were there to play Ranji Trophy and he was the head coach of Hyderabad. I shared the story with him of how I was named after him.

"To be frank, I did not follow Azharuddin sir. I have just watched a few videos of his on YouTube."

Azharuddin, an elegant middle-order batsman, played 99 Tests and 334 one-day matches for India.

The way Azharuddeen has been batting this season, he too could star for India.

"He was in the scene for the last four-five years but I feel he never got the right opportunity where he could express himself," said Kerala's coach Tinu Yohannan.

"This year we put him on top of the order so that he can play his natural game. That made a difference. It gave him lots of freedom and that's what you saw (against Mumbai)."

Yohannan, a former India fast bowler, added: "He is a genuine timer of the ball, not a slogger; he can play with great ease, is good against pace and spin and can clear the straight and square boundaries very easily without using much power."

Since Azharuddeen broke into the Kerala squad six seasons ago, he has been dubbed as "Azhar in the making". But, with a first-class average of 25.91 after 22 games, and an equally middling average of 23.76 from 21 T20s, his returns were underwhelming.

It was during the Covid-19 lockdown that he seemed to have decided that time was running out.

"He called me during the lockdown when I was appointed Kerala coach and asked where I would slot him in the batting order," said Yohannan.

"I had no doubt because I had always thought of opening with him in limited overs cricket. His mind was clear and he didn't have any doubts."

Yohannan is confident that the innings against Mumbai "is going to be a life-changing knock" for Azharuddeen.

Already many IPL franchises have started discussing Azharuddeen's name and he should be top of the pick for them when selecting a top-class domestic player.

