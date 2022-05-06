Kerala football goes global with Maitanam

Kerala has grabbed the attention of global football with Maitanam, the first sports documentary by world football body FIFA and RISE Worldwide, and made available on the new digital streaming platform FIFA+ in India.

Makers of Maitanam (Malayalam for ground), which by extension is also stadium, said in a press release that the documentary is a loving ode to Kerala's passion for football and an attempt to capture the Malayalees' love for the sport.

"From the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the south and the commercial capital Kochi to the cultural capital Thrissur, the documentary covers diverse terrains, meeting priests that play barefoot, a women's team that has been making waves in overseas competitions, little girls training under nonagenarians, and a fascinating football commentator whose passion for the game is manifested in every belly-laugh and anecdote to the game of football in the state of Kerala."

The 40-minute initiative comprises six inspirational stories from Kerala, where football is a way of life.

"We are happy to partner RISE Worldwide as we foray into the Indian market with Maitanam," said Andrew Whitelaw, commissioning editor of FIFA+.

"FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. The films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures, and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans."

James Rego, head of broadcast and production at RISE Worldwide, said: "We thank FIFA for extending this opportunity to showcase the passion for football in parts of India.

"We are humbled and privileged to bring to the world the extraordinary sway of football across the grounds and lanes in Kerala in our documentary. Maitanam marks India's first step in multilingual indigenous football storytelling."

There was more joy for Malayalees on Monday when Kerala emerged winners in the national football championship (Santosh Trophy) at Manjeri.

The team led by Jijo Joseph and coached by Bino George played an attractive brand of football to win the title on home soil after 29 years.

In front of more than 26,000 raucous fans at the Payyanad Stadium, Kerala beat West Bengal in a penalty shootout (5-4) to lift the Santosh Trophy for the seventh time.

The teams were level 1-1 after extra-time in a pulsating encounter and two terrific headers from Dilip Orwan (Bengal) and Muhammed Safnad (Kerala) in extra-time took the game to penalties.

In the tie-breaker, Kerala converted all their shots while Bengal's Sajal Bag missed his.

Indo-Asian News Service

Maitanam can be viewed at: www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/watch/movie/2ARQQb0UwgKBAKWj4WZrT