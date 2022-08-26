Kirmani happy with 83 portrayal

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Syed Kirmani is happy with the way he has been depicted in the Bollywood film 83, which recreated India's landmark 1983 cricket World Cup triumph in England.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played a crucial role in the underdogs' victory with 14 dismissals and a priceless innings in the tournament, was portrayed by actor Sahil Khattar.

"He did a good job," Kirmani, 72, told tabla! last Sunday at the Singapore Indian Association ground, where he was the chief guest at the Mariners' Premier League.

"I spent a lot of time with Sahil. I showed him how I sat behind the stumps, walk, appeal, stump and roll. I also shared some anecdotes."

The Kabir Khan sports drama featured 12 players who were in the Indian squad. It included captain Kapil Dev, who was depicted on screen by Bollywood star Ranvir Singh.

Kirmani said he had always wanted a film to be made about India's first World Cup victory - which many consider the spur for the country to become a superpower in the sport.

"We were seeing biopics on the likes of (badminton player) Saina Nehwal, (cricketer) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and others. So I thought why not a film on us?" he explained.

"After all, we created history. It was most unexpected. Even we didn't know where we were headed. We were called the underdogs because we were the fourth-weakest team in the competition."

Kirmani, who quit international cricket in 1986 and is now director of schools cricket in Bengaluru where he lives with wife Habiba, is impressed by the production unit's effort.

"They went to each and every ground in England where we won," he said.

"The kind of hard work they did was amazing. Kabir Khan, being one of the directors of Bollywood, did everything so well."

One of the highlights of 83 is India's match against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, in which they fought back after falling to 17 for five.

The match on June 18, 1983, was not telecast by the BBC because of a nationwide strike by its crew.

Kapil Dev rescued the team by scoring 175 not out - considered one of the finest innings in a World Cup. But it was Kirmani who gave him constant support to ensure that the team reached a good total of 266-8.

"The BBC staff went on strike that day because they considered the match as unimportant," said Kirmani.

"But the brilliant way we played is recreated in the film.

"I normally don't get to bat as I was considered only a wicketkeeper. There were seven all-rounders in the team. I used to bat only after them.

"So I was relaxing in the dressing room, wrapped in a towel, when India went in to bat. I was preparing myself for a good breakfast when a player shouted, 'Hey, Kiri, pad up!'

"My eyes popped out when I saw it was 17 for five. The toast fell from my hand."

The other Indian players who were in the dressing room attest that the towel also fell.

Kirmani went in at 140-8.

"I walked up to Kapil, who was on 50 plus but standing there with his head down," said Kirmani.

"It was a 60-over game and we still had 35 overs left in our innings. I told him, 'Listen, Kaps, we are in a do-or-die situation. We just cannot sit and die. We will go down hitting.'

"I tried to inspire him by saying, 'You are the best hitter in the team. I will take singles and give you the strike. You try and hit every delivery.' The kind of innings I saw from the other end... I haven't seen again to date."

Kapil Dev hammered an unbeaten 175 off 138 deliveries and Kirmani scored a 56-ball 24 - his highest score in the World Cup. India then bowled out Zimbabwe for 235.

It was a must-win game for India and there was no stopping them after that. On June 25, 1983, they beat two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Kirmani said the World Cup triumph was the most memorable moment of his cricketing career, along with the Best wicketkeeper of the tournament award he received from English legend Godfrey Evans.

"That victory will forever remain in my memory because everyone had written us off before the tournament started," he said.

"We were united and had the singular aim of bringing glory to India.

"That win transformed the cricket landscape in India. Before that, we were always considered underdogs. Now you can see that everyone fears India."

santosh@sph.com.sg