Kiwis await to haunt India again

When the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team take to the field against New Zealand in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, they will aim to leave the ghost of a poor record behind and script new history.

Time and again, New Zealand have proved that they are one of the toughest opponents for India in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, with the latest being their win at the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Though India have outclassed every challenging opposition at major ICC events over the past decade, they have come unstuck against New Zealand.

The Kiwis don't depend on individual brilliance. They hunt in unison and always punch above their weight in ICC tournaments.

They have a consistent record in major tournaments and one can't rule them out from reaching the semi-final in the current T20 World Cup.

India's seven-wicket win in the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly was the last time they beat New Zealand in an ICC tournament. Since then India have lost every match to New Zealand at ICC tournaments.

Sunday's match won't be easy for the Indians either.

The last five meetings between India and New Zealand: 2021 WTC final: New Zealand won by eight wickets in Southampton, England. 2019 50-over World Cup semi-final: New Zealand won by 18 runs in Manchester, England. 2016 T20 World Cup: New Zealand won by 47 runs in Nagpur, India. 2007 T20 World Cup: New Zealand won by 10 runs in Johannesburg, South Africa. 2003 50-over World Cup: India won by seven wickets in Centurion, South Africa.

New Zealand also hold the edge over India in all T20Is. In 16 meetings, they have managed an 8-6 win-loss record over India. Their success rate of 56.25 is also the best by any nation against India in the format. Batting and bowling must improve In the first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, a fiery opening spell from Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi blew apart India's top order and they lost by 10 wickets in Dubai last Sunday.

New Zealand too have tall fast bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson - who can swing the ball in the powerplay overs.

India's top three batsmen - Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - will have to carefully tackle the deadly swing and pace to win the battle against the Kiwis.

The failure of the top-order meant that the rest of the Indian batters could not take on Pakistan's spinners Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hafeez in the middle overs with confidence.

Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are also unlikely to give freebies to the Indian batters.

In bowling too, the ordinary performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan doesn't give much confidence to the Indian supporters.

The inclusion of Shardul Thakur, who is in red-hot form, and R. Ashwin, can bring some fresh change for India when they face the New Zealand batting lineup featuring Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and others. Roaring comebacks Though the current Indian team have produced poor performances over the past few years, they have also shown the ability to make roaring comebacks. Against Australia and England, they hit hard whenever their ability was questioned.

After the defeat by Pakistan last Sunday, the Indian team have had a week's time to rest and plan.

Kohli said after the loss to Pakistan: "For us, these big breaks are definitely something that's going to help us as a team to be in the prime physical condition that we need to be to play this high-intensity tournament.

"The T20 World Cup is always a high-intensity tournament and it will help us to regroup as a team, prepare in a very confident manner and then arrive on the day to make sure that this time we execute our plans.

"We'll have time to reflect and prepare again."

It will be quite challenging but Kohli's brigade have the talent and ability to beat New Zealand.

Six teams --New Zealand, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Scotland and Namibia - are placed in Group 2 and the top two sides will progress to the semi-finals. If India fail to beat New Zealand, it could be an interesting race in Group 2 to qualify for the last four. Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan will be the favourites with India expecting one of them to trip.

In the T20 format, any team can win on a given day, and India will not want to take any side lightly, especially after suffering a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals Pakistan.

