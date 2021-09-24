Kohli on the backfoot

Virat Kohli (right) has "unsettled" his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team by announcing that he will stand down as captain at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former top Indian players have said.

The 32-year-old made public his decision just hours before RCB's first match in the resumed IPL in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

True enough, his side suffered a crushing nine-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders - and it remained an eminently forgettable evening for Kohli who fell for five in his 200th IPL match.

RCB were skittled out for 92 with Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 3-13 in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata chased down the total in 10 overs with Shubman Gill making 48 and Venkatesh Iyer scoring an unbeaten 41.

"Bit of a collapse for us, bit of a wake-up call and we might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on," said Kohli after the match.

He appeared to suggest his team were rusty. "You can make that argument... but as professionals, you're expected to turn up and adjust to formats, that's the dynamic of world cricket today," said Kohli, who only a few days earlier told fans that he would be giving up India's Twenty20 captaincy after the World Cup, which starts in the UAE and Oman next month.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kohli's timing had surprised him and would not help RCB's quest for a first IPL title.

"If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament," Gambhir said on Star Sports. "Because it makes the team unsettled and emotional as well."

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also questioned the timing.

"I am just curious about both the announcements as to why he had to do it before the tournaments," Manjrekar told the ESPNcricinfo website.

Kohli was made RCB's captain in 2013. But, despite his superstar status, the team's best finish was losing in the 2016 final.

Kohli insisted his decision had been "well thought (out) and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise".

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has played for RCB under Kohli, said the move away from T20 duties could work in favour of the batsman, who became a father in January.

"As life goes on you start to prioritise things. He has got a young family and captaincy can weigh heavily on the brain," said Steyn.

"Maybe relinquishing a little bit of that responsibility and being able to focus on just his batting is a good decision at this time of his career."

Kohli's leadership has faced mounting scrutiny in recent months. His record without a title is often compared to India's T20 vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who has secured five IPL crowns for holders Mumbai Indians.

The Press Trust of India commented that Kohli's decision to quit India's T20 captaincy is certainly an act of self-preservation in terms of getting his mojo back with the bat but at the same time the development seems to be a sign of things to come in India's one-day (ODI) set-up too.

While Kohli has maintained that he would remain India's captain for Tests and ODIs, there is no absolute certainty that he will be India's 50-over skipper going into the 2023 World Cup at home.

"Virat knew that he would be removed from white-ball captaincy if the team doesn't do well at the UAE World T20," an Indian cricket board (BCCI) insider told PTI.

"He just reduced a bit of pressure on himself as it would seem that he is there on his own terms. It might not happen for 50 overs if the performance in T20 hits a downward spiral."

A trophy-less T20 World Cup could see Kohli being reduced to playing as a pure batsman in the 50-over format too.

Kohli's stock has fallen in recent times with reports indicating that he does not exactly enjoy the full support of the dressing room.

His style of functioning, according to those who have watched him closely, borders on autocracy with very little room for inclusiveness.

He reportedly went to the selection committee with a proposal that Sharma be removed from the ODI vice-captaincy as he is 34.

Kohli wanted the ODI vice-captaincy to be handed to batsman K.L. Rahul with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant performing the role in the T20 format.

But it is believed Sharma is the frontrunner to succeed Kohli as India's T20 captain. BCCI officials believe the Mumbai man is a leader who has effectively learnt to take a young troop along.

Indo-Asian News Service

"As life goes on you start to prioritise things. He has got a young family and captaincy can weigh heavily on the brain."

- South African fast bowler Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain of Royal Bengal Challengers