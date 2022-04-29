Kohli burnt out but will battle out of slump

Last Saturday, Virat Kohli got out on the first ball for the second straight match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It amplified the poor patch the Indian star cricketer is going through.

The 33-year-old former India captain, a prolific scorer, has not managed to score a half-century in this season's 10-team Twenty20 tournament.

He has aggregated just 128 runs after nine games, including nine runs against Astrakhan Royals on Tuesday.

Kohli (right), 33, who has scored more than 23,500 international runs, was out on the first ball against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19.

On Saturday, he edged the first ball he faced from South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen to Aiden Markram at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

It was one reason for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore's humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bangalore were bundled out for just 68 runs.

Kohli, who stepped down as India and Bangalore captain a few months ago, was expected to dominate the run-scoring charts this IPL season without the burden of leadership.

But his repeated failures have prompted pundits like former India coach Ravi Shastri to suggest that the right-handed batter is burnt out and needs a break.

Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar said Kohli was doing "everything in his control" to get out of the slump.

But Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar felt it is more of a mental problem.

"If a batsman has played even half-a-dozen deliveries, you notice if his foot is moving or his batting is not coming right. But when a batsman gets out on the first ball, I think it's just the anxiety," said Gavaskar.

Kohli's successive golden ducks have made headlines but statistics suggest his problems go deeper than that. He has failed to score a century in over 100 matches in all formats.

However, Kohli has found support from fellow cricket stars who said that he will return to form soon.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said the game needs Kohli to score.

Pietersen tweeted: "You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again."

Former Bangalore captain and coach Daniel Vettori, a former New Zealand left-arm spinner, said: "People talk about him being mentally fatigued but I think he's better than that.

"He'll find a way to battle through it and the way is through that aggressive nature."

The former New Zealand skipper said that Kohli should go back to his roots.

"I think this is the time when he'd turn to his friends, his closest confidantes and maybe a mentor from when he was young," said Vettori.

"I think space is the key, and understanding and respect for him as a player."

