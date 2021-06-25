Kohli hints at Test side overhaul

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday indicated that he may bring in the "right people with right mindset to perform", after his side lost the World Test Championship final to New Zeland by eight wickets in England.

He didn't name anyone but expressed his displeasure at some of the players not showing enough intent to score runs which put pressure on the side.

No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored eight runs off 54 balls in the first innings and consumed 35 balls for his first run. He then managed just 15 runs off 80 balls in the second innings.

"We will continue to reassess and have conversations around what are the things required to strengthen our side and not follow or fall prey to certain patterns," Kohli said at the post-match virtual press conference.

"We will not wait for a year or so and have to plan ahead. If you see our white-ball (limited overs) team now, we have great depth and guys are ready and confident. Same thing needs to be done with Test cricket.

"You have to reassess and replan and understand what dynamics work for the team and how we can be fearless. Bring in right people who have right mindset to perform."

The skipper hinted at a overhaul. He also spoke about finding ways to score runs. India scored only 217 in the first innings and were all out for 170 in the second effort.

"We definitely need to work out better plans on understanding how to score runs. We have to stay in sync with the momentum of the game and not let the game drift away too much. I don't think there is any technical difficulties as such," said Kohli.

"It's more down to game awareness and being more brave in putting bowlers under pressure and not allowing them to bowl in similar areas for longer periods of time.

"The endeavour would be to try and score runs and not worry about getting out in testing conditions. That's the way you can put opposition under pressure. You have to take calculated risks against a quality bowling attack like New Zealand's."

Batting was difficult throughout the game under overcast conditions, but New Zealand coped better under the circumstances. Thereby, India was again left without a major title under Kohli's captaincy.

New Zealand has a population of five million or 0.36 per cent of India's. The country's investment in cricket is negligible compared to the outlay in India. A David versus Goliath scenario. Yet David, because of better utilisation of limited resources, slayed Goliath.

In six successive Test innings against New Zealand, Kohli's team failed to cross 250; out of which they have four times been dismissed for less than 200. This underlines an inability to tackle movement in the air and off the seam.

Admittedly, New Zealand enjoyed two advantages: English conditions are similar to New Zealand's and having played two Tests against England in the run-up to the WTC final, their preparation was perfect. But then India knew this.

Watching the match, former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who spent some 15 years playing county or league cricket in England, said: "For much of the game, the Indians looked like playing a practice match."

Kohli also defended India's decision to play two spinners in Southampton in seaming conditions and said it was a unanimous decision. New Zealand went with an all-out pace attack and it paid dividends.

"You need to have a fast-bowling all-rounder for that. We've been successful with this combination in different conditions. We thought this was our best combination, and we had batting depth as well, and if there was more game time, the spinners would have come into the game more as well," he said.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was not named in the Test team because he has not bowled much lately and India did not even name Shardul Thakur in the squad of 15 for the WTC final.

Thakur, who had impressed with bat and ball in the Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this year, was left out in favour of two spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin add depth to the batting but neither man did much with the bat. Moreover, while Ashwin picked up four wickets in the match, Jadeja bagged only one.

Kohli conceded that New Zealand showed great heart to pull off a win in a rain-hit Test match: "Big congratulations to (captain) Kane (Williamson) and the whole team. They showed great consistency and heart to pull out a result in just over three days, sticking to their processes to put us under pressure. They deserved the win."

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP

