Kohli livid over walkthrough video of hotel room

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is "paranoid" about his privacy after a stranger filmed his hotel room in Perth.

The 33-year-old took to social media to slam the actions of the person, who filmed the batsman's belongings at the Crown Perth as India prepared for the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this month.

The video, which gave viewers a walkthrough of the room, was originally uploaded on TikTok by an unidentified user with the caption "King Kohli's hotel room".

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing and meeting their favourite players and I've always appreciated that," Kohli posted on Instagram. He has 221 million followers on his Instagram account.

"But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."

Australian batter David Warner said the video - which shows Kohli's bags, closet, bathroom and clothes - was "ridiculous"and "totally unacceptable".

Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma, posted on Instagram: "Where is the line?

"Have experienced a few incidents where some fans showed no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being.

"Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom, then where is the line?"

The hotel launched an investigation and later "stood down" a contractor.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?" said Kohli.

"I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Crown Resorts apologised for the breach and said immediate action had been taken.

India's coach Rahul Dravid said Kohli trained as usual in Adelaide on Tuesday.

He praised Kohli for the way he dealt with the incident.

"It is not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat, it is disappointing," Dravid said. "But we have flagged it with the relevant authorities, they have taken action and hopefully incidents like these won't happen in the future and people are a lot more careful.

"It's (a player's room) one place that you hope to feel safe and secure and if taken away then it's not really a nice feeling. But I think he has dealt with it really well. He is here at training, he is absolutely perfect."

AFP, Reuters