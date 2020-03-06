Kohli under fire after India flop

Virat Kohli (right) having a word with New Zealand fast bowlers Tim Southee (left) and Trent Boult during the second Test. PHOTO: AFP

Frustrated India captain Virat Kohli criticised his team and sparred with a journalist as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days to sweep the cricket series on Monday.

Home skipper Kane Williamson celebrated "an outstanding performance" as New Zealand, who won the first Test by 10 wickets in Wellington, claimed the second by seven wickets in Christchurch to wrap up the series 2-0.

But it left Kohli, who was caught making a foul-mouthed outburst to the crowd during day two, disappointed with his top-ranked side.

"We were completely outplayed in this series, and obviously did not play the kind of cricket that we do play as a team," the India captain said. "We were not positive enough, we were not brave enough."

The irritation was clear from the current holder of the "spirit of cricket" award as he lost his world No. 1 batting ranking to Australia's Steve Smith following a string of low scores.

Kohli gave Williamson a very animated send-off in the first innings and he was caught on camera yelling an obscenity at a group of New Zealand supporters on Sunday.

But he refused to answer questions about his behaviour after the Test.

"What do you think?" he fired back at a journalist when asked if it was appropriate conduct. "If you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be. I spoke with the match referee and he had no issues with what happened."

Kohli was heard telling his teammates on Monday that they will blast the New Zealanders when they tour India. The statement sparked controversy as many fans felt it was not a good gesture as a sportsman.

In the two Tests, on traditional New Zealand green wickets, India managed scores of 165, 191, 242 and 124, reflecting Kohli's low contributions of 2, 19, 3 and 14.

Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world, scored 38 runs and averaged 9.50. He had a New Zealand tour to forget after making just 218 runs across three formats in 11 outings.

This was the lowest run tally for him in a tour involving all the three formats. Previously, Kohli's worst tally was 254 during the disastrous England tour in 2014.

The 31-year-old batsman, who has 70 international centuries, is struggling and it has been 22 innings since he raised his bat after scoring a century.

The skipper was worked over by a relentless New Zealand bowling attack who kept targeting the off stump to drag him across and then pinned him in front with the ball which was aimed at the stumps.

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes Kohli is failing because his reflexes have slowed down and his eyesight may not be as good as before.

"When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight," Kapil told ABP News.

"So Kohli needs to practise more. The same ball which he used to pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now."

India's chief selector M.S.K. Prasad was unperturbed by Kohli's form.

"We are talking about a legend who has been a run-machine for many years," Prasad told India Today. "He is also human and he can have one odd series where he doesn't perform."

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma too came to his defence.

"Every player goes through a lean patch. There is something called the law of averages in cricket. Maybe, that has caught up," said Sharma.

"There is nothing to worry about. He is too good a player and he knows where it is going wrong. In the upcoming (one-day) series (against South Africa from March 12), he will show what he is capable of."

Kohli's lack of runs was one of the biggest factors behind India's struggle.

India started their New Zealand tour with a 5-0 win in the T20 series but the hosts then hit back with a 3-0 win in the ODI series. India's misery was compounded when the hosts walloped them in the Test series.

Former India international Hemang Badani was critical of India's performance and said the team were "outplayed and outclassed".

"India were very poor & what hurts the most is the lack of fight... mainly from our batters," Badani tweeted.

"Are we really as good as the WC points table shows? Great teams win outside their domain and against good teams. Time for some introspection."

While India have worked very hard to reach No. 1 under Kohli's leadership, they haven't really been able to live up to the tag of the best Test side in the world over the last few years.

Series losses in South Africa in 2017-18 (2-1), England 2018 (4-1) and now in New Zealand (2-0) have contradicted head coach Ravi Shastri's claim of India being one of the best travelling sides.

Barring their historic series triumph in Australia in 2018-19, India and especially their batsmen have struggled to cope with foreign conditions and quality fast bowlers.

India will have to find ways to address the issues with sincerity before the Test series later this year in Australia because this time around, they will have to deal with not two but three run-machines in Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

AFP, Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

