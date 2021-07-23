Kunalan's 1964 Olympics experience

Former sprinter C. Kunalan donning a songkok at the opening ceremony of the 1964 Olympics, a year before Singapore's independence. PHOTOS: C. KUNALAN, KUA CHEE SIONG

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Canagasabai Kunalan, widely regarded as one of Singapore's greatest athletes, participated in the 1964 Olympics.

But he believes he was fortunate to be selected as a member of Malaysia's 4x100m relay team for the quadrennial sporting extravaganza in Tokyo, which is staging the latest edition from today to Aug 8.

"Mine is a unique story," the 78-year-old told tabla! on Monday. "Before 1963, I was playing football for the Singapore Teachers' Union. It was no big deal because we were playing in Division Four.

"After I took up athletics (aged 21), I took part in a few meets in Malaysia. Then, in 1964, I was part of the Malaysian athletics team that took part in the Thai national championships.

"Suddenly, I was flying to Bangkok with all the big Malaysian names like Jega (Mani Jegathesan, the fastest man in Asia in 1966) and Ditta Kuda (110m hurdler). But they all did very well and I did very poorly."

A dejected Kunalan returned to Singapore to continue his physical education teacher's training course and, while he was at a 10-day camp, he received the news that he had made it to the Malaysian athletics team for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm not sure how I was selected," he said. "Ditta Kuda was also a top sprinter and much older and more experienced than me. I think they decided at the last minute that he should concentrate on the 110m hurdles and leave the relay running to me.

"There was some controversy about Kuda's non-selection in the newspapers. He was not very happy that he was left out. But I guess there was a ranking of all the sprinters during that time and I was among the top ones."

Kunalan said the 4x100m team - Jegathesan, Hamzah Maklan, John Dukom and he - were housed at the Police Academy on Thomson Road along with other Malaysian runners where they trained for three weeks.

"There was a room set up and we went down to the canteen to eat," he said. "It was train, eat and sleep.

"At the same time, there was the racial riots going on (civil disturbances between the Malays and Chinese in Singapore following its merger with Malaysia in 1963). But the Malaysian government said sports must go on.

"Then I remember we had to go to the train station. With our bags and everything, we went by train to Kuala Lumpur, where we got our uniforms and then flew to Tokyo."

Strangely, Kunalan said, the 62-member Malaysian contingent stopped over in Hong Kong for a day.

"We stayed in a hotel and had a nice time wandering around. I bought a camera with the $100 Mr Rajah gave."

Mr A. Thurai Rajah was the then president of the Singapore Athletics Association and deputy commissioner of police.

From Hong Kong, Kunalan and his teammates flew to Tokyo for the Oct 10 to Oct 24 Olympics.

"The atmosphere in Tokyo was very, very, nice," said Kunalan, who currently works with Sport Singapore. "Everything seemed like 'wow' to me. There were bicycles provided on which you could travel around the whole Games Village.

"We stayed in a two-storey house and my roommate was Jega. Going to the dining hall was another fantastic experience because they catered for all sorts of food.

"The weather was very nice, because I don't remember needing a warm jacket.

"There was a track within walking distance and we trained there a few times."

The race itself did not go well for Kunalan and his teammates because they finished sixth in the heats.

Dukom did the fist leg, Maklan the second, Kunalan the third and Jegathesan the last. "It was tough for Jega because he was loaded with so many events," said Kunalan. "He had the 100m, 200m and the two relays.

"We timed 41.4 seconds which was good I think." Italy won it in 39.7sec. United States took the title in 39.0sec.

Kunalan believes he ran his leg in 10.9sec. "I was nervous," he said. "But I did not show it. I focused on the incoming runner (Maklan) and made sure I did not drop the baton. I made sure I was running at my top speed. I did not worry about what was happening around me.

"I did my part, that's all."

He went on to do 10.38sec at the 1968 Mexico Olympics - a national record which stood for 33 years until U.K. Shyam rewrote the mark with a 10.37sec effort in 2001.

Kunalan spent the rest of his days in Tokyo watching a few races, shopping and sightseeing.

"I watched a few 100m and 200m races but really didn't learn anything," he said.

"I bought souvenirs, including a huge towel with the Olympic rings and Tokyo 1964 inscribed on it, a scarf and a very nice silver powder puff.

"So, if you ask me what my Tokyo Olympics outing was like, it was nothing spectacular."

