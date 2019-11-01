Lessons to learn from PNG's rise

Papua New Guinea players celebrating at the fall of a Singapore wicket in Dubai. PHOTO: ICC

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Both teams began with two fluent wins. But that was where Singapore's campaign ended at cricket's T20 World Cup qualifier.

While Papua New Guinea won four out of their five remaining matches in the tournament played in the United Arab Emirates and qualified for next year's World Cup in Australia, Singapore could not register another win in the seven-team group and returned home disheartened.

There is not much difference between the rankings of both teams at world level as PNG lie 17th and Singapore 22nd. So, what made PNG lift their game for the big occasion, while Singapore faltered when it came to the crunch after promising much.

"Belief," said PNG captain Assad Vala after his side bounced back from being 19 for 6 and beating the Netherlands by 45 runs to top the group on better net run rate over the Dutch and qualifying automatically for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"We're just trying to do the basics. What this group is about is just working for each other. We just try to play our roles to the best of our abilities."

In similar situations in 2013 and 2015 with a chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup, they threw away golden opportunities.

Vala gives credit to the belief borne out of newer players in the squad, who are unscarred by heartaches at previous qualifiers.

"We've got a really good, disciplined bowling attack, our fielding has been outstanding lately, but I think the character we have shown, the fightback from difficult situations, I'm really proud of the way the boys have done," he said.

After Singapore beat higher-ranked Nepal and Zimbabwe in T20 encounters recently, there were high hopes that the team would continue their impressive show in Dubai and secure a place in next year's T20 World Cup.

The shortest format of the game can be unpredictable because it is played at a furious pace in just under three hours and a big innings or a lethal spell of bowling can tilt a match even in the underdogs' favour.

So, why did Singapore flop after a bright start?

"We did not play to our potential," said the team's manager Chamal De Silva.

"When we execute our plans, we can beat sides like Scotland (whom Singapore upset in their opening match) and even tougher ones like Zimbabwe.

"We were poor in adapting on the go against opposition that do not give an inch."

According to all-rounder Navin Param, one of Singapore's bright spots during the Qualifier, PNG did well because "they fought very hard".

The 24-year-old Nanyang Technological University undergraduate, who scored a swashbuckling 72 not out off 41 balls and almost single-handedly carried Singapore to a win over Bermuda in their second match, added: "The Papua New Guineans are also well-knit, disciplined and very fit. Each one knows his role and they carry it out perfectly."

In 2010, Singapore beat PNG 2-1 in a three-match 50-overs series played at Kallang. This time in Dubai, PNG prevailed by 43 runs. Clearly, PNG have made vast strides over the past eight years.

"PNG were always good in doing the basics," said former Singapore captain Chetan Suryawanshi, who played in the 2010 series.

"They do not have any extraordinary talents, but they play well as a unit.

"They have grown very well as a team. Their board has backed the same players right through the years. Vala was the captain in 2010 and he is the captain now."

Singapore Cricket Association's (SCA) Cricket Development Officer Arjun Menon credits PNG's rise to better planning and improvements in their cricketing structure.

"Do not forget that they are an experienced side and have had a presence in the cricketing world for some time," he said.

"They are an excellent fielding side, comparable to the best in the world.

"They have a lot of support from the region with the Australia and New Zealand boards assisting in many areas of their development and most of their players play in Australia during the course of their season.

"It has been a culmination of things that has brought PNG to this point."

Singapore's wins in Dubai largely resulted from individual brilliance, such as captain Amjad Mahboob's final over against Scotland when he defended eight runs against rampaging batsmen, 19-year-old Janak Prakash's three wickets against Bermuda at the death and Navin's heroics with the bat in the same match.

The team as a whole did not appear to have the smarts to play at this high level of cricket.

"I don't think it was a matter of the level being too high, we were probably a bit inexperienced at playing at this level which cost us some matches," said Arjun.

"I feel this has been a great experience because we now have 15 players returning with much-needed international exposure which could translate into our playing environment."

Chamal said: "We certainly belong at this level as we showed with the win against Scotland (who are a seasoned side in world cricket). This team has a lot of self-belief and they will improve with experience and regular exposure to high-intensity cricket."

He pointed out that the national team has progressed considerably since they found a dedicated training ground at the Indian Association after the Kallang Cricket Field was taken away from the SCA in December 2015.

"We have made it to the world stage in a very short span despite having limited resources and challenges such as National Service commitments and young players moving away to pursue professional work careers," said Chamal.

"We will be much better as a result of this experience as most of our players (the team's average age is 25) have at least another decade left in them to serve Singapore cricket."

