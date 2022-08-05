Lifting his family out of poverty

Before breaking into India's Commonwealth Games (CWG) weightlifting squad, Achinta Sheuli (right) was sewing and embroidering to support his family - something his brother Alok went back to doing after he had to give up weightlifting.

Achinta, 20, won India's third gold medal at the ongoing CWG in Birmingham, England, last Sunday. He lifted a sensational 313kg overall for a Games record in the men's 73kg division at the NEC Arena in Solihull.

The lifter from West Bengal's Deulpur village in Howrah district twice bettered the Games record in both snatch, and clean and jerk. He then made a record total lift of 313kg in his debut on the CWG stage.

Achinta lifted 10kg more than his nearest rival, Malaysian Erry Hidayat Muhammad, to join his idol Mirabai Chanu (gold, women's 49kg) and close friend Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold, men's 67kg) on top of the podium.

India later won gold in women's lawn bowls (team) and men's table tennis (team).

Achinta went on a record-breaking spree with his powerful lifts off the floor, complemented by his open chest stance and a classic arm extension, even as his opponents struggled to close in on the victory margin.

Canada's Shad Darsigny won the bronze with a total lift of 298kg.

For Achinta, winning a CWG medal was more of a need than a want to fulfil his sporting ambitions.

As has been the case with a majority of Indian sportspersons, Achinta was desperate to pull his family out of poverty with the prize money and a possible government job that he would get from the state government as a reward for his medal-winning show.

The CWG success also allowed Achinta to repay the faith shown in him by his 28-year-old brother Alok, who sacrificed his fledgling weightlifting career to look after the family following the death of their father Jagat from a heart attack in 2013.

Jagat was a rickshaw-puller and part-time labourer whose income was insufficient to feed the family of four and to fund Alok's food, protein and weightlifting equipment needs.

Purnima took to sewing and embroidery after her husband's death, while Alok became a trainer in a gym.

Achinta helped his mother with embroidery and delivered orders. He would also accompany his brother to the gym for casual workout sessions.

Alok noticed that Achinta had a knack for weightlifting and enrolled him as a member at the gym. Soon, Achinta was able to master weightlifting techniques.

"In 2013, when our father died, my brother left weightlifting to support our family," said Achinta.

"I draw my inspiration from him. He pushed me to my maximum to pursue the sport as a serious career option. I have worked hard for this medal. A lot of sacrifices of my brother, mother, my coach and the army have gone into this medal."

Achinta is coached by Vijay Sharma and is a hawaldar (non-commissioned officer) in the Indian army.

His mother Purnima, who earns Rs700 a week, told The Indian Express that the family braved extreme poverty and, after the death of her husband, could not even afford a chicken meal for Achinta.

"When he was young, he asked for a chicken meal but we could not afford it. He cried a lot that day," she said.

"But he later understood our financial condition and never asked for such a meal again. He relied on starchy rice with coconuts.

"After he won the gold medal, he asked for his favourite starchy rice when he got home."

Alok told The Indian Express that the family never stopped supporting Achinta despite their poverty.

"We did everything to help him grow as a weightlifter," said Alok, who now works as a contractual worker in the fire brigade department.

"He had tremendous potential, which is evident from his success. We paid for subscription to a sports channel on Sunday to watch him win the medal."

Indo-Asian News Service