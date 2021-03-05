Lord's final on line as India eyes series win

India went into the fourth and final cricket Test against a spin-scarred England on Thursday needing only a draw to win the series, which will also seal their spot in the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand.

England made a bright start to the series, stunning India with a 227-run victory in the opener in Chennai. But then faltered as the hosts regrouped and took a 2-1 lead with comprehensive wins in the second and third matches.

Virat Kohli's men completed an extraordinary 10-wicket win against England inside two days in the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad last week with spinners from both sides running riot on a helpful surface at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Ahmedabad is also hosting the final Test, though with the traditional red ball, and the pitch is similar to the one that saw 30 wickets fall in five sessions in the shortest completed Test match since 1935.

Indian spinners ruled the competition last week as England were skittled out for 112 and 81.

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said the team will again look to spin out England in the fourth Test.

"Wicket (is) similar to the third Test match and also the second Test in Chennai," he said. "It's a spinning track."

After the third Test, former England players demanded answers from the International Cricket Council, accusing it of letting the wealthy and powerful Indian board get away with providing "poor pitches", where the ball turned viciously.

But West Indies great Viv Richards said England should stop "moaning and groaning" and adapt to the conditions.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also hit back at the criticisms about the pitches, saying commentators don't get to decide what is a good or bad wicket. "What makes a good surface?" said Ashwin, who passed 400 Test wickets in last week's match. "Who defines this? Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on! Who makes all these rules?"

Rahane said the pitch talk has not affected the Indian players, saying they never complain about seaming tracks on overseas tours. "Talk happening outside is not at all affecting the Indian team," he said. "We are concentrating on what we have to do. When we tour we never complain about the pitch."

He added that India would not be complacent. "We respect England. They are a very good team, balanced team," he said. "We are not taking them lightly. It's another Test match and we want to give our best. Equally England would want to give their best and look to win."

The England team have largely stayed quiet during the controversy.

Bowling coach Jeetan Patel said the tourists are looking for ways to repel India's spin attack. "We need to find a way," he said. "It is important to put on a decent total first up."

Spinner Jack Leach said there was more talk about the pitch in the media than in the England dressing room.

"Still a hell of a lot for us to play for," said Leach, who has 16 wickets in the first three Tests. "Obviously if we win this game we draw the series. I think that will be a massive effort and we should be really motivated to make that happen. In the dressing room we are just trying to get better."

England opening batsman Zak Crawley, who was the lone positive in the England batting line-up in the third Test with a half-century in the first innings, also said a good first innings total can make England bounce back.

"If the pitch looks like it's going to be just as tricky and plays the same way, with one skidding and one turning, then perhaps we need to be a bit more proactive," the 23-year-old said.

"There's definitely a way back, we've already won one and we're only one game down," added Crawley, who smashed 267 in his maiden Test century against Pakistan last year.

"We had a great first Test. It's going to require a good first-innings lead and that needs us to bat really well."

The visiting side can still spoil the party for India with a win in Ahmedabad and pave the way for Australia to join trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's in June.

Reuters, AFP

