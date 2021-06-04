Madhu, Anu key to S'pore's World Cup hopes

P. BALA

After a lengthy absence from international football, defensive stalwart Madhu Mohana and robust central midfielder Anumanthan are back in the national team for the tough World Cup qualifiers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Singapore team, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, were set to play Group D opponents Palestine on Thursday night (2am Singapore time today).

Their other matches are against Uzbekistan on Monday and Saudi Arabia next Friday.

Tampines Rovers defender Madhu, who is having an impressive start to the Singapore league season, knows the calibre of his opponents well since he has played against top Asian teams in the past.

The 30-year-old was at the heart of the defence, along with Baihakki Khaizan, when Singapore held Asian giants Japan to a goalless draw in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

"Without a doubt, that is the most memorable match I have played for the national team," Madhu told tabla!

"Getting a draw in Saitama before a fully packed stadium was an incredible result."

Madhu said the Singapore players now follow the tactics of coach Tatsuma Yoshida, who wants them to keep passing the ball and moving all the time.

"We are working towards the coach's target of getting at least four points from the three matches," said the defender. "We are optimistic about our chances because we have players who are capable of producing something special."

Anumanthan, who plays for the Malaysian Super League side Kedah, was expected to start at the heart of Singapore's midfield in their opening fixture on Thursday after captain Hariss Harun withdrew from the squad on Monday due to "personal family reasons".

"At every training session with coach Yoshida, I learn something new from him," said Anumanthan. "He has brought in fresh ideas and these have helped me raise my game."

The 27-year-old had to overcome homesickness when he moved to Kedah at the start of the year. He has now adapted better to the lifestyle in a foreign land.

"You always have to be at the top of your game, even during training," he said. "It's a different kind of pressure but it's all for my own good.

"When local players venture to play in overseas leagues and return to their national teams, they make the team much stronger."

Anumanthan is quietly confident that Singapore will do well in Riyadh.

"We would want to take it one game at a time as each team have their own strengths," he said. "Above all, it is an experience and chance for us to raise our game against some of the best players in Asia.

Yoshida, 46, believes both Madhu and Anumanthan are key to Singapore's chances.

"Anu has been a key player for Kedah where the playing standard is high," said the Japanese coach.

"Madhu has always been a player I have kept tabs on. He has shown good performances in recent times. He has also displayed strong motivation and a good attitude."

After five games in the World Cup qualifiers, Singapore are third with seven points in their group, behind leaders Saudi Arabia (11 points) and Uzbekistan (nine points).

The group winners and the best four runners-up from the eight groups qualify for the Asian Cup and progress to the third round of qualifying for next year's World Cup.

But the remaining teams will still have chances to qualify for the Asian Cup via various other permutations.

pbala@sph.com.sg