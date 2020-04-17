'More chances of rainfall in Lahore than India-Pakistan cricket series'

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar (right) has joked that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than there is of an India-Pakistan cricket series in the near future.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently mooted the idea of holding a match between the arch-rivals to raise funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between India and Pakistan," said Gavaskar in a YouTube chat with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now."

Earlier, Akhtar's suggestion got backing from his former teammate Shahid Afridi.

But India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said that the match doesn't need to be held because India doesn't need funds.

"The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy," said Afridi. "Such negative comments don't help at all. I don't see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar's suggestion for Pakistan and India to play cricket.

"Kapil's reaction has surprised me. I expected better from him and feel one should not talk like this in these crisis times. Sport is supposed to bring people together and build bridges. It is pretty disappointing."

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla, too, laughed off Akhtar's suggestion.

"At this stage, if he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries, then it is a matter of fun," he said.

"We are not even able to organise IPL (this year), so who will come to watch that match? Who will allow players to come and play?"

According to media reports on Wednesday, this year's IPL is set to be postponed indefinitely after India extended a lockdown until at least May 3 on Tuesday.

The eight-team league, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was initially deferred until Wednesday before India announced a three-week lockdown last month.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said the support of the Indian cricket board is not needed.

"We have suffered losses but they (India) are not in our thinking or planning," he said.

"We have to live without them and we don't need them to survive.

"If India doesn't want to play, we have to plan without them. Once or twice they made promises to play but pulled out at the last moment."

Mani added that he is happy to see the two countries clash in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

