More polished after India stint

After a nearly one-month stint at India's National Cricket Academy (NCA), young Singaporean player Jeevan Santhanam believes his skills and technique have improved by leaps and bounds.

The 14-year-old left-hander was selected by the Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) to train at the Bengaluru-based NCA last month - the training centre for young cricketers who have the potential to represent the Indian cricket team.

"When you train in such a setting, you not only learn from the coaches but you also get opinions from the people you train with," said Jeevan, who is 1.76 metres tall and is strongly built.

"They have professional coaches and video analysis. They changed my grip to suit my batting style and made it more comfortable for me.

"They even showed me how to put more energy into my bowling. The way I throw also improved."

"Now I want to give what I have learnt to others as well. I want Singapore to progress in cricket."

Representatives from 19 Commonwealth countries, such as Namibia, Mozambique, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, attended the one-month training camp.

The players included Singapore women's national team captain Shafina Mahesh.

"When I got the opportunity, I felt ecstatic," said Jeevan.

"I couldn't believe it initially. It was a huge thing for me.

"I was introduced to different people and I started making new friends. I realised that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I want to treasure each memory."

In Singapore, he trains at the SCA's academy. He also plays for his school, Raffles Institution.

SCA CEO Saad Khan Janjua said that although Singapore has high-quality coaches, it is good for young Singaporean players to get guidance from top coaches in India.

"With the support of the High Commission of India, we sent Jeevan and Shafina to Bengaluru," he said.

"India is a Test-playing nation and have high-performance coaches. Players also get exposed to talent from different countries which is important."

Jeevan has represented Singapore in the Under-16s Carl Schubert Cup against Malaysia.

He also played in the Asian Cricket Council U-16 Eastern Region tournament in Thailand from April 18 to 29 this year when Singapore finished third.

He won the man of the match award against Bhutan.

He took five wickets for 11 runs in three overs which included a maiden.

"Jeevan started like any normal kid, but he showed maturity and enthusiasm from a young age," said Mohamed Shoaib, who has coached Jeevan since the age of eight.

"When he started playing for Raffles Institution a few years ago, we truly saw his potential. He is a natural left-hander, a good spinner and batsman.

"Jeevan has a good chance to play in the Under-19 World Cup qualifier."

Jeevan's father S. Santhanam, 44, has been the president of the local Premier League side Millennium United Cricket Club since 2000.

"Because I am a cricketer myself, I know how to support Jeevan both mentally and physically," said Santhanam.

"I can share tips on how he can improve his technique."

Jeevan looks up to Australian international David Warner, who is a dasher with the bat. He hopes to emulate the opener one day.

"I want to contribute as much as I can to Singapore cricket," said Jeevan. "I want to win trophies for my school.

"I want to become a senior national player and hopefully take Singapore to the same level as India, Pakistan and Australia."

Shafina, 20, who has been playing cricket since 13 and trains at the SCA academy also learnt a lot from her NCA stint.

"I was intrigued by the players from Trinidad and Tobago. They played simply, but were fearless. It's a quality we can bring into our Singapore team," she said.

"I hope similar opportunities are given to local players to expand our worldview on cricket."

