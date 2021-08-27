Mr Dependable no longer dependable

Cheteshwar Pujara (right), clearly, isn't having a good time in England.

The Indian cricket team's one-drop batsman failed yet again on Wednesday - getting out for one run, after edging a ball from England fast bowler James Anderson to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

He faced only nine deliveries to leave India struggling at 4 for 2 in the fifth over.

His inability to hold together the innings was a major factor in India getting bowled out for 78 in their first innings in the third Test at Headingly.

India lead the five-Test series 1-0 after their win in the second Test at Lord's.

But the Indian fans are clearly frustrated with Pujara's poor performances.

"Pujara has serious issues with balls outside swinging/seaming away. Feet gets plonked & he just pushes at the ball & invariably edges it," tweeted Tejas on Wednesday. "Looks clueless, to be honest. Needs to get back to the drawing board."

Another Indian fan, who goes by the name Cricketologist, commented: "Pujara really needs a break. Call it a drop or a break. He really need to get some form back before the opposition continues to drain all his self confidence away."

Since scoring three centuries in a series tally of 521 runs across seven innings during the 2018-19 tour of Australia, Pujara has averaged less than 25 in 21 Tests.

In the current series in England, he has scored only 71 runs in five innings at an average of 17.75.

Moreover, 45 of those came in the second innings at Lord's where he stitched a crucial stand of 100 runs with Ajinkya Rahane.

The big runs have dried up for Pujara, who is known as India's Mr Dependable.

He is no longer able to play his role to perfection - blunting the new ball and ensuring that the opposition bowl as many overs as possible.

He featured in all the Tests that India played in the first two-year World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (between August 22, 2019 and June 18 this year) and faced 2,356 balls in 30 innings.

However, he has gone 34 innings without a Test century.

In the WTC final against New Zealand, he was out for 8 and 15.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara believes Pujara's approach is causing his downfall.

"He should create a lot more shots which will benefit him and the Indian team," said Lara.

"Pujara definitely has that ability to be so patient. But, if I was a coach or if I was someone who wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score at a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team.

"He does the job, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures - that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times."

The Indian team management and Pujara have not publicly acknowledged that there's a problem.

But the batsman has come undone against Anderson, who has got him out three times in this series.

Pujara has a risk-averse personality. He tends to score quickly once set because he has a measure of the pitch and can find the gaps more frequently.

The problem now is that in England, save for the occasional cut and the flick, he has struggled to convert the full balls into scoring opportunities, finding fielders more than gaps.

Pujara's game has been built around not getting out to the good balls. But he has also been getting the unplayable deliveries.

Mark Wood's delivery to him in the second innings at Lord's, aided by variable bounce, was one such ball.

Pujara's stonewalling ability is drawing murmurs of discontent with growing calls for in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav to replace him.

There is no question that Pujara has had a role in raising India's profile as a Test powerhouse.

But perhaps he needs a break.

