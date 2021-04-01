Mumbai's slum golfers hit by Covid-19

It is golf but without the attendant snobbery and pretentiousness. The game is not played on manicured links but in slums, where narrow alleyways and blind corners act as the course.

Hazards can include anything from sleeping dogs and listless cows to passing vehicles and garbage heaps. The ball is made from plastic and the club refashioned out of rebar and hosepipe. Each hole is dug by hand.

Welcome to slum golf, which is the creation of a few residents of Chembur, a Mumbai suburb dotted with slums.

The intrepid young men fashioned the game using the bumps and lumps of the streets to feed their craving for the sport.

The makeshift game was created in 2000 by Suresh Mehboobani, Anil Mane, Sunil Shinde, Sachin Salve, Nagraj Bing and their friends who were caddies at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) next door, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

All school dropouts, they were in love with golf and realised it offered a ticket to a better future. But there was a problem: BPGC did not allow caddies to play in the greens for free.

But rather than get discouraged by this rule, they came up with the idea of slum golf.

"We invented it out of necessity," Mehboobani told the Mumbai Mirror. "We fell in love with the game, but did not have access to the course. But we didn't want to quit playing."

The group re-imagined the slums in Chembur as a golf course, with tee positions varying from on the floor to the tops of buildings, reported CNN.

They used waste material from buildings to fashion clubs - hammering the end to form the face. Cylinder pipes formed grips.

The ball was made from plastic to avoid "drawing blood" if they hit a fellow player, passerby or resident.

The group mainly played on Monday, their off day at BPGC, and a game typically attracted over 50 people.

BPGC members as well as an Indian professional golfer and an international player travelling to Mumbai also sampled it.

"They had a great reaction; they said they are having more fun outside than playing inside (on the course)," said Mehboobani. "They get to hit different shots, from above the bus, above cars.

"Inside you can't hit shots like this; it's all grass. But here you can hit the ball over cars, rooftops."

German golfer Norman Dick also found slum golf interesting as it closely resembled street golf played in Europe during the winter.

After stumbling upon a YouTube video of Mane, Mehboobani and others playing slum golf in Mumbai, he decided to invite them to Paris to play in the first European Urban Golf Cup in 2018.

"All such tournaments in Europe have one thing in common: Anyone who wants to play, can play," Dick told the Mumbai Mirror. "And if you don't have the money, we'll find a way."

He sent 5,000 euros for flights, visa and accommodation and Mehboobani, Shinde, Salve, Bing, Mane and his brother Sunil made the trip to Paris.

They finished fifth in the tournament, but it was still an unforgettable experience. "Going to Paris was wonderful," said Bing. "The conditions there were challenging, but they were nothing compared to what we have here."

With the advent of Covid-19 last year, slum golf has taken a hit. The BPGC too has allowed all caddies to play on its greens on Mondays for free.

"Slum golf isn't happening much anymore," Mehboobani told CNN.

"But I hope that people watch our videos and they like golf as well."

Golf isn't the most popular sport in India. But Mehboobani is hoping his makeshift version of the sport will prove an introduction - especially to his six-year-old daughter Ashmi - to the more traditional game.

"Everyone likes cricket in India," Mehboobani said. "But people are playing golf on the streets around the world. So that's where I think we did something good: We brought the game to the streets and people like it today."

Mehboobani is hoping the Covid-19 situation will improve quickly and he and his friends will get to play in the European Urban Golf Cup to be held in Switzerland in July.

