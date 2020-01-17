My brother, my supporter

(From left) Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika, Vishal's wife Deepali, their parents Gurunath and Purnima and Vishal. PHOTO: VISHAL SHARMA

Big brother Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life. But Vishal Sharma is cool about it.

He does not even have a photo of himself with the Indian cricket star, who has been thrilling fans around the world with his flamboyant batting.

"People always want to take photos with him, so I always give them preference," Vishal told tabla! during a visit to Singapore last week.

"I can always take a photo with him, it's not a big deal."

But it's a big deal for Vishal that Rohit, 32, is his brother.

"Look, he has always supported me and our family," said the 30-year-old.

"After Rohit made enough money from cricket, he asked my father to retire (in 2006).

"He even bought a house for us close to where he was staying in Borivali (a coastal suburb of Mumbai).

"Now, he has asked me to leave my job in the hospitality industry and manage the affairs of the Rohit Sharma cricket academies in India and Singapore."

Their father Gurunath, 64, held an administrative job in the transport company Prakash Roadlines in Mumbai and did not earn enough to meet the educational needs of the brothers. Their mother, Purnima, 59, is a housewife. They lived in a single-room apartment in Dombivali, a city near Mumbai in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Rohit had to live with his grandmother and an uncle during his childhood at his father's family home in Borivali.

"From young we used to play cricket together," said Vishal.

"Our games became more intense during holidays and festivals when we used to meet in Borivali. Rohit, of course, took it more seriously. He wanted to become a professional player."

Seeing Rohit's passion for the sport, his uncle enrolled him in a summer cricket camp when he was 14.

"That's when Rohit got his first big break," said Vishal. "Dinesh Lad, the coach at Swami Vivekananda International School, was impressed with Rohit's cricketing abilities and asked him to join the school in Kandivali."

But there was a problem: His family could not afford the school fees.

"The school's director Yogesh Patel came to our rescue," said Vishal.

"He gave Rohit a scholarship to study and play cricket for the school."

Ironically, Rohit started his school career as an off-spinner.

Dinesh quickly identified his unique ability to bat as well and pushed him up the order.

"Rohit repaid the coach's faith in his abilities by scoring 154 not out and taking six wickets in a Harris Shield (Mumbai inter-school cricket tournament) match," said Vishal.

"There was no looking back after that as through the sheer weight of his performances Rohit made it to the Mumbai, West Zone and India Under-17 and Under-19 teams."

Rohit scored three consecutive 50s in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup. But his debut for the Indian senior team against Ireland was rather lacklustre and he struggled to establish himself as a dependable player.

"Again sheer hard work and his unique abilities came to his rescue," said Vishal. "Against hosts South Africa at the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup he scored 50 off 40 balls (seven fours and two sixes) and effected a brilliant run out of Justin Kemp which turned the match in India's favour.

"It was his first man of the match performance and announced his arrival on the world stage."

India won that World Cup but Rohit again found it difficult to cement his place in the Indian team.

"Rohit was aware that in cricket one does not get many chances to prove one's mettle," said Vishal. "While one would have easily given up seeing a dead end, he held a rare faith in himself. He knew that one day he would strike and it was only a matter of working hard at his game."

The opportunity came in 2013 when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni backed Rohit to open at the Champions Trophy.

He grabbed the chance and, like a storm, has been unstoppable since - breaking batting records at will.

"The great thing about Rohit is that he knew cricket was his calling as he stopped studies after 10th class," said Vishal.

"During his younger days he received a trophy for best batsman from Sachin Tendulkar and always wanted to emulate the great Indian batsman. Sachin is his hero."

These days Rohit has a hectic international schedule. But he still makes time to be with his parents and Vishal, who married last year, whenever he is in Mumbai.

"Rohit is very friendly and loves shopping and reading," said Vishal.

"But we never talk about cricket at home. He has told us not to read anything that's written about him. He believes in leading a simple lifestyle."

