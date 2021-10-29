New IPL franchise owner hit by betting link claims

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday made serious allegations against one of the owners of the two new teams that joined the lucrative Twenty20 cricket tournament on Monday, saying that "even betting companies can buy a team".

But officials of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), which runs the IPL, were seemingly not bothered by the comments after the auction for two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - fetched a combined Rs127.15 billion ($2.29billion).

The BCCI had set the base price for the new teams at Rs20 billion.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL campaigns, bid Rs70.9 billion for the Lucknow outfit, while Irelia Company (CVC Capital Partners) bid a little over Rs56 billion for the Ahmedabad side.

Both teams will compete from next year's competition, which will have 10 teams and 74 matches.

"I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team, must be a new rule," tweeted Mr Modi. "Apparently, one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. What next? Does BCCI not do their homework? What can anti-corruption do in such a case?"

Following the tweet, the Outlook news portal claimed that "CVC Capital is under scanner for links with betting companies".

It added: "BCCI's attention has been drawn to CVC Capital's business activities and it was strange that these were not noticed during the long verification stage before the financials were opened on Monday evening."

CVC is a Luxembourg-based equity investment firm which has invested in a number of sports such as Formula One, football and rugby. Its website reveals that the company has assets worth US$125 billion.

"It is good be back in the IPL (which has an estimated brand value of US$6.8 billion) and I am delighted," RPSG owner Sanjiv Goenka told ESPNcricinfo. The group earlier owned IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-17 seasons), which was banned over a corruption scandal, and currently are majority owner of Indian Super League (ISL) football club ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Bidding was a hobby earlier but now it's a business," Mr Goenka told NDTV. "I hope the value of the franchise appreciates to Rs10,000 crore in three to four years.

"I don't think it (the huge amount paid for owning the Lucknow team) is a high value. It is a fair value. There is an economic and scientific decision behind bidding these high numbers."

ESPNcricinfo reported that 22 companies purchased the tender document but only nine were at the bidding process that took place behind closed doors in Dubai on Monday.

Among the bidders was a member of the Glazer family, who own English football giants Manchester United.

